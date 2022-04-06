Hebrink Wealth Management and Big Country present "Free Fuel Fridays!"

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phys.org

"Advanced" countries' wealth depends on the appropriation of resources and labour from the global South

Economic growth in the "advanced economies" of the global North relies on a large net appropriation of resources and labor from the global South, obtained through price differentials in international trade. This is demonstrated by a study led by Jason Hickel, researcher at the Institute of Environmental Science and Technology at the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (ICTA-UAB), which uses environmental input-output data and footprint analysis to calculate the scale and value of resource drain from the global South over the period 1990-2015.
Retirement Daily

Women’s Wealth Management: Not Your Traditional Investment Plan

Women’s individual and collective experiences, situations, challenges and solutions vary widely. This makes it nearly impossible — and irresponsible — to apply a “one size fits all” approach to women’s wealth management. But one thing we do know is that our paths to achieving financial stability and success can vary greatly from those of men. Rather than proposing rigid investment strategies, let’s explore five approaches professional and breadwinning women can employ to take control of their finances. I attempted to remain agnostic to tax filing status or dependents.
Cape Gazette

Proactive measures for wealth management

Do you prefer healthcare or sick care? The same can be considered for your wealth. We prefer preventative measures in both categories – health and wealth. You’ve heard the term healthcare, but in many respects, our system is geared toward those who are sick, therefore providing sick care. While this piece is more geared to wealth than health, the same principals apply.
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: Chico, CA Metro Area Among the Safest in America

The U.S. reported over 199,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 5, bringing the total count to more than 79.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 974,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In […]
