ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas ’10 Most Wanted’ Fugitive James Bishop Captured in Oregon

By Jim Weaver
Power 95.9
Power 95.9
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Remember a couple of weeks ago when we featured this guy? He was the official DPS Featured Fugitive for the month of March 2022, James Bishop. We are happy to report that he is back in custody following his arrest on March 28 near Ashland, Ore. His reward was up to...

power959.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Tulia, TX
State
Oregon State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Power 95.9

The Worst Drivers In America Are From? Hint It’s Not Arkansas

Did you know that the worst drivers in America are from our area? But surprisingly it is not Arkansas. We all have experienced it, bad drivers, really bad drivers that make you almost terrified to get on the highway for fear of them driving like idiots. What state has the worst drivers? The website Car Insurance Comparison did a story recently on the ten states with the worst drivers. The good news is that Arkansas is not on the list.
ARKANSAS STATE
Power 95.9

Are Red Wasps The Most Dangerous Wasps In Arkansas?

Are red wasps the most dangerous wasps in Arkansas?. Red wasps or paper wasps and German Yellow Jackets are the most dangerous wasps in the United States Arkansas included. And it is that time of the year, wasp season. I am allergic so I make sure I am not on their literal radar. I have had some pretty bad experiences with wasps over the years.
ARKANSAS STATE
KSLA

UPDATE: Wanted fugitive arrested in Kansas

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Deputies with OPSO began searching for a wanted fugitive Thursday. The sheriff’s office identified the fugitive as Matthew Scott Rose, age 31. Shortly after 10 a.m. on Mar. 19, 2022, Glenn Springfield with OPSO said Rose has been arrested in Kansas. Authorities say the...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Fugitive#North Texas#Most Wanted#Texas Crime Stoppers#Dps#Crime Stoppers Pays
K945

Texas Mystery of the Severed Leg Found on I-10 Has Been Solved

Last month, Texas police were left scratching their heads after a motorist made a gruesome discovery. According to long-haul experts at Freight Waves, a severed leg was found in Cibolo, Texas, and authorities have finally found out where it came from. Back on March 22nd, a chilling discovery was made...
CIBOLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Power 95.9

Banned Baby Names in The United States And Arkansas & Texas

Parents put a lot of time into naming their babies. Whether it's a family name that is being handed down through the generations or a cool trendy name but did you know there are names that are not allowed in the United States? Most states have baby name rules too. We found out what names are banned in Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma.
ARKANSAS STATE
Power 95.9

What is the Most Popular Card Game in Texas?

There's nothing like a card game with friends and family that gets your competitive juices flowing. You're probably interested to know what your state’s favorite game is. According to Spilsbury, a toy and game company they recently compiled a list of 26 of the top card games and had them analyzed through Google search volume over 12 months to determine the most popular card game in every state.
TEXAS STATE
WISN

Wisconsin fugitive in Chicago airport escape captured in Georgia

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Having eluded capture for more than a week after slipping away from a prisoner escort inside one of the nation's busiest airports, Tyler Martinez's luck ran out on St. Patrick's Day more than 700 miles away in Georgia, 12 News confirmed Friday. Police in Brookhaven, Georgia,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

3 Killed Following Shooting, Head-On Crash In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – A suspected shooting and subsequent crash ended with three people dying on Friday night in Denver. Police say the situation started in Denver near 39th Avenue and Peoria Street at around 6 p.m. Investigators say two sedans were traveling south on Peoria, south of Interstate 70. At some point, shots were fired from one of the sedans. Both vehicles continued south, speeding on an overpass over train tracks, police say. That’s when one of the sedans collided with a pickup truck. The second sedan drove away. Officers later determined two people inside the sedan were possibly shot. That driver veered into oncoming traffic when they hit the truck. The two people in the sedan died at the scene, police say. UPDATE: The driver of the crashed vehicle has been pronounced deceased. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-STOP(7867) pic.twitter.com/TC9ctlZokD — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 9, 2022 The driver in the truck was taken to the hospital where they, too, died. Anyone who witnessed any part of this scene is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
DENVER, CO
KLAW 101

Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember, these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Power 95.9

Texarkana Teacher Arrested for Alleged Misconduct With Student

An Arkansas High School teacher 25-year-old Edwards Jasiel Hernandez is facing charges for alleged inappropriate relations involving a 15-year-old female student, according to Texarkana Arkansas Police. The parents of the student notified the police of the alleged incident on Feb. 26. Hernandez was employed with the school from Aug. 9,...
TEXARKANA, AR
Power 95.9

Power 95.9

Texarkana, AR
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
943K+
Views
ABOUT

Power 95.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy