It was a good week for former Ellsworth Eagles Autumn Paul and Devin Grindle who are attending the University of Maine - Presque Isle and Thomas College respectively. Paul competing for the Owls won 2 events in their 1st outdoor track and field meet of the season in Wellesley, Massachusetts, with 7 schools competing. Competing were teams from Brandeis, Babson, Regis, UMPI, University of New England, Hampshire College and Wellsley.

ELLSWORTH, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO