New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (hamstring) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. As expected, Ingram has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will not play against Portland on Thursday. His first chance to return will come against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. C.J. McCollum and Devonte' Graham should take on larger offensive roles Thursday and there will be more minutes for Trey Murphy, Larry Nance Jr., and Naji Marshall.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO