Congress & Courts

Congressman Adam Schiff Tests Positive for COVID-19

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California, announced Tuesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. “I’m feeling fine, and grateful to be vaccinated and boosted," the...

www.usnews.com

Stefannie Johnson
1d ago

This is just. set up. Trying to herd the population into fear over Covid. As we get CLOSER to elections, more and more politicians will have "breakthrough" cases to steer the public towards vaccines. How ELSE will they make more money?

Chris
1d ago

So many vaccinated Democrappers coming down with the dreaded Covid! Guess it came back and it you in the butt! Tell us again how well the vaccines work! 😂😂😂😂😂😂 (I seriously doubt any of them got the jab!)

Guest
1d ago

Oh! Thank god he wasn’t tested for brains! He’d be 100% safe during a Zombie apocalypse!

