Houston, TX

Dynamo vs Inter Miami - Player ratings

By Dustyn Richardson
dynamotheory.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Clark – 7 Clark made four saves and only conceded a penalty kick by Gonzalo Higuain (because of his own foul). The Dynamo keeper also completed 43 of 48 passes, further showing how good he is with his feet. Adam Lundkvist – 7 The captain once...

AL.com

What signing Juan Agudelo means for Birmingham Legion FC

Birmingham Legion FC is headed to Tuscaloosa for its first fixture of the 2022 U.S. Open, and the club is bringing its big free-agent signing down to title town. The new guy for Birmingham Legion FC is veteran MLS striker Juan Agudelo, and if you’ve followed international soccer over the last 10 years then that’s a familiar name. He’s an established USMNT contributor who moves the needle. Easily, Agudelo is the biggest player Birmingham Legion FC has ever signed, and I’m still a little shocked by the transaction.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Daily Mail

An England Euro 2020 midfield, an Ajax centre-back following the boss to Old Trafford but no changes at full-back... how Manchester United could line-up under Erik ten Hag next season with Dutchman closing in on move

With Manchester United close to appointing Erik ten Hag as their next permanent manager, the focus will soon turn to the summer and how the Dutchman can improve the squad. The Red Devils have underachieved in what will be another trophyless season and are up against it in their battle to qualify for next season's Champions League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Diaz stars on return to Portugal in Liverpool's win in CL

LISBON (AP) — It just had to be Luis Diaz. The Colombia winger was the last player Benfica supporters inside the atmospheric Estádio da Luz wanted to see race onto a through-ball and produce an emphatic finish to complete a 3-1 win for Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Inter Miami are the WORST team in MLS with just one point from five matches as squad overhaul backfires... with Gonzalo Higuain looking washed up, how much time will David Beckham give Phil Neville to turn it around?

Phil Neville faces a must-win clash against defending MLS champions New England Revolution on Saturday if Inter Miami are to shake off the embarrassing tag of being the worst team in America. David Beckham's franchise have endured a disastrous start to the 2022 season under Neville's management, picking up just...
MLS
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Dortmund visits Stuttgart; Newcastle-Wolves in EPL

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Second-place Borussia Dortmund is nine points behind Bayern Munich with six rounds remaining in the Bundesliga and hoping to make amends for an embarrassing defeat when it visits Stuttgart. Dortmund fans were in party mood last weekend on their return to a full stadium for the first time in more than two years, but Leipzig spoiled their fun by snatching a 4-1 away win. It was Dortmund’s second heavy defeat at home in the league this season after the 5-2 loss to Bayer Leverkusen in February. It also had heavy losses at home to Ajax and Rangers in European competition so perhaps it’s a relief for Dortmund to be playing Stuttgart away. But Stuttgart has been improving, with two wins from four games without defeat, and Pellegrino Matarazzo’s team will be pushing for another win to climb away from the relegation zone.
PREMIER LEAGUE
