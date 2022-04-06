ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Suns set franchise record with win No. 63, eliminate Lakers from playoffs

By ARIZONA SPORTS
Arizona Sports
Arizona Sports
 1 day ago
The Phoenix Suns won their 63rd game of the season on Tuesday, a 121-110 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers to set a new franchise record. The win also eliminates the Lakers from playoff contention after the San Antonio Spurs beat the Denver Nuggets earlier on Tuesday. The Spurs now have...

The Spun

Look: Steve Kerr’s Comment On LeBron Is Going Viral

With a loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from postseason contention. During an appearance with 95.7 The Game on Wednesday, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr discussed possible starting lineups for his team’s upcoming postseason run. In doing...
CBS LA

Lakers miss out on the playoffs after loss to Suns

Without LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from playoff contention after losing to the Phoenix suns 121-110. This is the second time the Lakers have missed the playoff since James arrived in 2018.Russell Westbrook led the team in scoring with 28 points while making 50% of his field goals. Anthony Davis was close behind clocking in a double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Austin Reaves helped off the bench with 18 points and six assists while shooting 60% from the field. However, the Sun's offense proved too much for the Purple and Gold with Phoenix making five more threes and 11 more field goals overall. Devin Booker led the Suns in scoring with 32 points while also grabbing seven boards and dishing out four assists. Deandre Ayton added 22 points while also grabbing 13 rebounds. The Lakers kept it close for the majority of the game but after dropping down to an 18-point deficit by the end of the third quarter struggled to claw their way back.The Lakers have missed the playoffs seven out of the last nine years. Before the 2013-2014 season, the Lakers had only missed the playoffs five times since 1948, when the team was founded in Minnesota. 
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Have Waived A Veteran Player

Now that they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking ahead to next year. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the team is clearing a roster slot by waiving Trevor Ariza. Playing for his 10th NBA team, the well-traveled forward averaged 4.0 points...
Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks acquire Yonny Hernandez in trade with Rangers

The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired infielder Yonny Hernandez from the Texas Rangers in exchange for outfielder Jeferson Espinal on Thursday. With Josh Rojas on the 10-day injured list (right oblique strain) to start the year and Drew Ellis having played just 17 MLB games at third base, Hernandez provides the team with added depth at the position.
