ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Results from contested Janesville county board races

By Gazette staff
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 1 day ago

The votes are in and the seats for the Rock County Board of Supervisors have been determined following the April 5 spring general election.

After the latest redistricting map made every district a veritable toss up, one incumbent was unseated, Lucas Carter of Beloit.

Here are the results of each contested race.

Rock County board results - Janesville

District 18

Billy Bob Grahn: 116

> Ron Sutterlin: 181

In a race to fill the vacancy left by Bob Yeomans, Sutterlin won over Billy Bob Grahn by a 20% margin. The District 18 seat represents downtown Janesville, the Fourth Ward neighborhood and other neighborhoods north and east of downtown. Sutterlin could not be reached for comment.

District 21

Alan Furnas: 215

> Brent Fox (I): 358

Incumbent Fox won election over Alan Furnas to fill the vacancy left by the departing Pam Bostwick. The district covers the city of Janesville north of downtown and west of Milton Avenue and extends into the town of Janesville east of the Rock River.

Fox said Furnas ran a fair race, but was excited to “come out on top. While Fox thinks there may be some reigning in of spending by the board, he hopes that his constituents are served well for the time being. “The good thing about Rock County board is everybody is trying to do the right thing, regardless of political affiliation,” he said.

District 23

> Russ Podzilni (I): 406

John Smecko: 293

Incumbent Pozilni was not surprised to learn of his victory over John Smecko, considering his lengthy time served on the board already. As a representative of District 23, which is made up of neighborhoods on Janesville’s east side, Pozilni said he’s “very delighted” to retain his seat and said he’s looking forward to continue making decisions people in Rock County will be comfortable with.

“I’ve been on every committee that the county has [had] in the past 22 years,” Podzilni said. “Wherever they want to place me, I will be capable of carrying out these duties.”

District 24

> Jim Farrell: 293

Kevin A. Stone: 247

Jim Farrell, who edged out opponent Kevin A. Stone, is ready to start tackling issues such as the county’s health situation and spending of ARPA funds. Farrell’s District 24 seat encompasses neighborhoods on the city’s east side.

“The county is in a very exciting time,” Farrell said. “There’s going to be a lot of improvements and I look forward to our county improving financially.”

District 26

John Burt: 447

> Tricia Clasen (I): 509

Incumbent Tricia Clasen, who won the District 26 seat over John Burt, said her main priority is to be a voice for the people “who need it the most.” That district includes the southeastern corner of the city of Janesville east of Interstate 90/39, whose people she said graciously advocated for her to remain in her position on the board.

“I believe that Rock County has so many issues that are best served by local politicians who are able to serve the community,” Clasen said.

Note: Contested Beloit-based county board seats include Districts 12 & 17

Comments / 0

Related
WHEC TV-10

Local village elections results

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Numerous village elections are happening Monday from noon - 9 p.m. We will update the results as they come in. Hilton Mayor (4-year term) Hilton Trustees (2 seats) (4-year term) Scottsville Mayor (4-year term) Scottsville Trustees (2 seats) (4-year term) Genesee County. Bergen Trustees (2...
SCOTTSVILLE, NY
WDIO-TV

Wisconsin Municipal election results

Tuesday was Election Day in Wisconsin and WDIO is following a number of municipal races including Superior School Board and City Council races, Ashland Mayor and Marijuana Referendum and more. Polls closed at 8 p.m. and we have results.
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha County executive election; Kerkman defeats Matoska-Mentink

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha County voters on Tuesday, April 5 elected Samantha Kerkman as the first female executive, and the fifth executive, in county history. Kerkman defeated Rebecca Matoska-Mentink in the race. Kenosha County touts itself as Wisconsin's hottest for economic development. Since 2013, it has added more than 12,000...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Two Wisconsin counties haven’t had a COVID-19 case in weeks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin county that has only recorded a single COVID-19 case all month and another that has not seen one since the Ides of March dropped into the Dept. of Health Services’ lowest category for tracking the virus’ spread. In DHS’ latest weekly update,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beloit, WI
Elections
County
Rock County, WI
Rock County, WI
Government
Janesville, WI
Government
City
Beloit, WI
Beloit, WI
Government
City
Janesville, WI
Local
Wisconsin Elections
Local
Wisconsin Government
Urban Milwaukee

Socialists Win in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, WI – The Milwaukee Democratic Socialists of America made history tonight: Ryan Clancy and Juan Miguel Martinez won their elections for Milwaukee County Supervisor. Milwaukee DSA knocked more than 15,000 doors in this election cycle. “It’s clear that the people want fundamental change”, said Juan Miguel Martinez, newly...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Fox News

Kenosha County ravaged by BLM riots flips red after decades of Dem leadership

Wisconsin's Kenosha County executive flipped red for the first time in decades after the city gained widespread attention amid damaging riots and the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Voters elected Samantha Kerkman on April 5th as the county executive. The race was described as nonpartisan, but Kerkman had the backing of Republicans and serves as a Republican state representative. Her opponent, Rebecca Matoska-Mentink, is a Democrat and serves as the Clerk of Courts.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
GazetteXtra

Janesville School Board announcing superintendent finalists Thursday

The Janesville School District’s board of education is holding a special meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday to discuss the finalists for its next superintendent. The current superintendent, Steve Pophal, will retire June 30. Pophal announced his retirement in October 2021, citing the desire to spend more time with his family. In December, the district chose Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates to conduct a search, and it began holding public input...
JANESVILLE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Farrell
WausauPilot

Your Letters: Reader supports Gisselman in Marathon County Board race

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine broke election law, Wanggaard alleges

RACINE, Wis. - Wisconsin State Sen. Van Wanggaard filed a complaint with the Wisconsin Elections Commission, accusing Racine of breaking election law – on election day. The state senator accuses the city he represents of encouraging "ballot harvesting" by suggesting that one person can submit ballots on behalf of other people.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin Court of Appeals election; Lazar unseats Kornblum

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Voters in southeastern Wisconsin elevated a conservative-backed Waukesha County judge to a state Court of Appeals seat on Tuesday in a race that took a sharp partisan turn and featured ads referring to the Waukesha Christmas parade killings. Maria Lazar defeated incumbent Court of Appeals Judge Lori...
WAUKESHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billy Bob
GazetteXtra

Janesville picks three superintendent finalists, all from Wisconsin districts

The Janesville School District superintendent search is down to three candidates, and all are current superintendents in Wisconsin. They are Mark Holzman of the Manitowoc Public School District, Ryan Krohn of the Stone Bank School District near Oconomowoc and Cassandra Schug of the Watertown Unified School District. The three will each have daylong interviews and tours of the district in the last week of March, and the board hopes to decide on a final candidate March 31 and announce it publicly April 12, board treasurer...
JANESVILLE, WI
WausauPilot

Kronenwetter Village Board race

Wausau Pilot & Review asked all candidates in contested races to answer a series of questions, some of which were submitted by readers. The election is April 5, 2022. In Kronenwetter, six candidates are vying for three seats. The winners will each serve two-year terms. All candidates were invited to participate. Incumbents are listed first, followed by challengers – each group in alphabetical order. Avoid scrolling by clicking here to jump to the challenger section directly.
KRONENWETTER, WI
Daily Leader

Petitions filed show challenged races taking place for sheriff, county board

There will actually be some races of concern for Livingston County voters when they make their choices for various offices in the primary election on June 28. The main race is up to the voter to decide, but the most high-profile position that is being contested is for Livingston County sheriff, where Ryan Bohm and Tom Vagasky are vying for the position vacated with the recent retirement of Sheriff Tony Childress.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, IL
Daily Herald

Just three primary races in Lake County legislative contests

Lake County voters will decide few state legislative primaries when they head to the polls in June. They include a three-way race to replace Democratic state Rep. Sam Yingling in the 62nd House District. The Democratic primary field is Laura Faver Dias of Grayslake, Thomas Maillard of Waukegan and Terry Wilke of Round Lake Beach.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WausauPilot

D.C. Everest School Board race

Wausau Pilot & Review asked all candidates in contested races to answer a series of questions, some of which were submitted by readers. For the D.C. Everest School Board, six candidates are competing for three seats in the April 5 election. Read their unedited answers below. Incumbents are listed first,...
WAUSAU, WI
Rockford Register Star

Contested races for Winnebago County offices in June primary. Here's who's running

ROCKFORD — Republicans have held a majority of the seats on the Winnebago County Board for years, but that could change this year when all 20 seats are up for election. "We're cautiously optimistic," said Winnebago County Democratic Party Chairman Charlie Laskonis. "We'll see who makes it through the primaries and who makes it through the ballot challenges and all that stuff."
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Proposal would drop Pledge of Allegiance from Dane County Board meetings

MADISON, Wis. — A Dane County Board supervisor is pushing the board to do away with the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of each meeting. Supervisor Heidi Wegleitner said the move is to make county board meetings more accessible to those who may feel uncomfortable with the references to God in the pledge or non-U.S. citizens who may be uncomfortable pledging allegiance to the U.S. flag.
DANE COUNTY, WI
GazetteXtra

Janesville school board picks Mark Holzman to be next superintendent

JANESVILLE The Janesville School Board has chosen Mark Holzman to become the next Janesville School District superintendent. The board unanimously approved a motion at a special board meeting Monday to enter contract negotiations with Holzman, according to a district news release. The board expects to vote on a final contract at the school board meeting Tuesday, according to the release. ...
JANESVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy