Results from contested Janesville county board races

The votes are in and the seats for the Rock County Board of Supervisors have been determined following the April 5 spring general election.

After the latest redistricting map made every district a veritable toss up, one incumbent was unseated, Lucas Carter of Beloit.

Here are the results of each contested race.

Rock County board results - Janesville

District 18

Billy Bob Grahn: 116

> Ron Sutterlin: 181

In a race to fill the vacancy left by Bob Yeomans, Sutterlin won over Billy Bob Grahn by a 20% margin. The District 18 seat represents downtown Janesville, the Fourth Ward neighborhood and other neighborhoods north and east of downtown. Sutterlin could not be reached for comment.

District 21

Alan Furnas: 215

> Brent Fox (I): 358

Incumbent Fox won election over Alan Furnas to fill the vacancy left by the departing Pam Bostwick. The district covers the city of Janesville north of downtown and west of Milton Avenue and extends into the town of Janesville east of the Rock River.

Fox said Furnas ran a fair race, but was excited to “come out on top. While Fox thinks there may be some reigning in of spending by the board, he hopes that his constituents are served well for the time being. “The good thing about Rock County board is everybody is trying to do the right thing, regardless of political affiliation,” he said.

District 23

> Russ Podzilni (I): 406

John Smecko: 293

Incumbent Pozilni was not surprised to learn of his victory over John Smecko, considering his lengthy time served on the board already. As a representative of District 23, which is made up of neighborhoods on Janesville’s east side, Pozilni said he’s “very delighted” to retain his seat and said he’s looking forward to continue making decisions people in Rock County will be comfortable with.

“I’ve been on every committee that the county has [had] in the past 22 years,” Podzilni said. “Wherever they want to place me, I will be capable of carrying out these duties.”

District 24

> Jim Farrell: 293

Kevin A. Stone: 247

Jim Farrell, who edged out opponent Kevin A. Stone, is ready to start tackling issues such as the county’s health situation and spending of ARPA funds. Farrell’s District 24 seat encompasses neighborhoods on the city’s east side.

“The county is in a very exciting time,” Farrell said. “There’s going to be a lot of improvements and I look forward to our county improving financially.”

District 26

John Burt: 447

> Tricia Clasen (I): 509

Incumbent Tricia Clasen, who won the District 26 seat over John Burt, said her main priority is to be a voice for the people “who need it the most.” That district includes the southeastern corner of the city of Janesville east of Interstate 90/39, whose people she said graciously advocated for her to remain in her position on the board.

“I believe that Rock County has so many issues that are best served by local politicians who are able to serve the community,” Clasen said.

Note: Contested Beloit-based county board seats include Districts 12 & 17