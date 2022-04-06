ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

3 Takeaways: Islanders Late Push Falls Short vs Stars

NHL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePageau and Nelson score for Islanders, who see four-game winning streak snapped in Dallas. The New York Islanders' four-game winning streak was snapped on Tuesday, as the Isles fell 3-2 to the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. JG Pageau and Brock Nelson scored on a night where offensive...

www.nhl.com

NHL

GAME DAY - 07.04.22

NHL
NHL

Recap: Ducks Comeback Bid Falls Short in 4-2 Loss to Calgary

The Ducks fought back in the third period but could not find the equalizing goal, falling 3-2 to the Calgary Flames tonight at Honda Center. The loss dropped Anaheim to 28-32-12 (68 points) with 10 games remaining on the regular-season schedule. Anthony Stolarz made 24 saves in his 19th start....
NHL
NHL

5 Questions: Get to know CBJ defenseman Andrew Peeke

Blue Jackets defenseman Andrew Peeke is a 24-year-old from Parkland, Fla., who has become one of the most dependable defensemen on the team. Drafted by the Jackets in 2016 as a second-round pick (34th overall), he spent three seasons at Notre Dame and was the team captain his final year before signing an entry-level contract with Columbus in April 2019. Prior to that, Peeke was named to the USHL All-Rookie team in 2016 and the Hockey East All-Rookie team in 2017.
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Flyers defeat Blue Jackets in Atkinson return to Columbus

COLUMBUS -- Kevin Connauton scored for the first time in more than three years, helping the Philadelphia Flyers defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 at Nationwide Arena on Thursday. Martin Jones made 26 saves for the Flyers (23-37-11), who scored three straight goals in the second period and had lost...
COLUMBUS, OH
Sports
NHL

Recap: Studenic scores first goal with Stars, who defeat Isles 3-2

DALLAS -- Home is where the Stars have had the most success all season, and they proved again their strength at American Airlines Center. In their first three-game homestand in nearly two months, the Stars got off on the right foot with a 3-2 victory over the New York Islanders in front of 17,876 on Tuesday.
FRISCO, TX
NHL

'PRETTY COOL TO THINK ABOUT'

ANAHEIM - It's a massive milestone for Trevor Lewis. Playing 800 regular-season NHL games is an impressive feat. But that said, the game itself is an important one to the Flames as they look to build another lengthy win streak in their quest to capture the Pacific Division. So, it...
NHL
NHL

OTT@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL - The Canadiens have returned from their four-game road trip to take on the Ottawa Senators at the Bell Centre on Tuesday. The Habs came home after beating Tampa Bay Lightning in a shootout on Saturday. Trailing by a pair of goals after the first period, the Canadiens didn't give up against the defending Stanley Cup champs.
NHL
NHL

Burns: Three Things we learned from a third-straight defeat

The Tampa Bay Lightning want to round their game into playoff form with three weeks left in the regular season, but, right now, they just need a win. The Lightning lost for the third-consecutive game on Wednesday after dropping a 4-3 decision to the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. In the previous two Stanley Cup seasons, the Bolts were noted for their ability to keep one loss from turning into two and shutting down losing skids before they could happen.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

ROCK-SOLID PERFORMANCE

ANAHEIM - It was a heckuva time to score your first goal of the season. Michael Stone was playing in his seventh game of the season Wednesday night, which just so happened to be his 500th career NHL tilt. With Calgary up 2-1 and the Ducks pressing for the equalizer,...
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

Avalanche play hilarious water game in new video

Players try to get each other spit out a glass of water. The Colorado Avalanche made it rain indoors. Players participated in a hilarious game where one teammate fills their mouth with water as their partner attempts to make them spit it out. There were a range of tactics used...
NHL
NHL

LA Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers: How to Watch

What you need to know ahead of the game against the Edmonton Oilers:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles) Oilers: 41 - 25 - 5 (87 pts) Kings: 38 - 24 - 10 (86 pts) The Kings rank 19th in the NHL on home ice with a 18-15-4 record. The Kings...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'HE'S PLAYING AT A VERY HIGH LEVEL'

What was talked about ahead of tonight's tilt with the Sharks. "The goals against before this road trip were too high. It's hard to win when you're letting in three or four every night. It's a tough league to score in and when you let in three or four a night, it's going to be tough to come back. Obviously, the goals against are better on this trip."
NHL
NHL

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Hurricanes

Don Granato just about summed up Kyle Okposo the hockey player following the Sabres' loss to the Florida Panthers on Sunday. "You could bring your neighbor who doesn't know anything about hockey and he's going to see that compete and that work ethic out of Kyle," Granato said. "That's the drive. He's as passionate about the sport of hockey as he was when he was 17 years old, and that drive pushes him."
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Hurricanes lose to Sabres, give up ground in Metropolitan

BUFFALO -- The Carolina Hurricanes gave up ground in the Metropolitan Division with a 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Tuesday. Nino Niederreiter had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Staal had two assists for the Hurricanes (45-17-8), who have lost two in a row and lead the New York Rangers by two points for first place in the division. Frederik Andersen made 18 saves.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Recap: Canes Fall 4-2 In Buffalo

Following Monday's practice Canes captain Jordan Staal talked about not allowing tonight's contest to become a freewheeling, chance for chance type game - the style that the Sabres have been playing as of late. With Buffalo being essentially out of the playoff picture, they've played a much more open type of game, unafraid to play loosely and it's worked for them, taking points in eight out of their last nine contests.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ SHARKS

SAN JOSE - The Flames will have new faces in the lineup against the Sharks. Blueliners Juuso Valimaki and Connor Mackey will skate, along with Brett Ritchie who returns to the fold. Dan Vladar will start in net. Below are the lines and pairing from the pregame skate:. Lines. Johnny...
NHL
NHL

Matthews scores 55th, 56th goals, sets Maple Leafs record against Stars

Forward passes Vaive for most by Toronto player in single season. Auston Matthews breaks Rick Vaive's single-season goals record, as his 55th of the season comes on a power play that gives Toronto a 2-1 lead. 00:42 •. Auston Matthews set a Toronto Maple Leafs record when he scored his...
NHL
FOX Sports

Canadiens beat Devils 7-4 for 2nd win in 3 games

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kale Clague had a goal and two assists, Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki each had a goal and an assist as a part of a three-goal first period and the Montreal Canadiens beat the New Jersey Devils 7-4 on Thursday night. Christian Dvorak had a...
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

How to watch Stars vs. Islanders: Live stream, game time, TV channel

What you need to know about Tuesday's game between the Dallas Stars and New York Islanders at American Airlines Center:. Game 69: Dallas Stars (39-26-3, 81 points) vs. New York Islanders (32-27-9, 73 points) When: Tuesday, April 5 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX. TV:...
ELMONT, NY

