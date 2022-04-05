ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Pavelski leads in tight Portage County executive race; 2 newcomers earn seats on Stevens Point School Board

By Alan Hovorka, Stevens Point Journal
 1 day ago

STEVENS POINT – This spring's elections were among the most hotly contested in Portage County in recent memory with record spending in school board and county executive races .

Results are in with significant shakeups on Stevens Point School Board, Portage County Board and in the county executive's office. One incumbent also was defeated on the Stevens Point City Council.

Here are the winners.

Portage County Executive

Incumbent Portage County Executive Chris Holman was defeated in a primary upset that sent two new names before voters Tuesday. Pre-election campaign finance reporting saw Eric Olson, a conservationist and University of Wisconsin Extension employee, and John Pavelski, a farmer and businessman, raise more than $25,000 collectively.

According to unofficial results, Pavelski will be the next county executive in a very tight race.

  • Eric Olson: 8,533
  • John Pavelski: 8,557

Stevens Point Area Public School Board

Four seats on the Stevens Point Area Public School Board were up for election this year, three of which were occupied by incumbents. Incumbent Ann Vang did not seek reelection.

This year's election saw record spending on school board seats as candidates raised and spent at least $8,000 two weeks before the election. The election saw candidates band together as slates over running individual campaigns. Challengers Alex Sommers, Jennifer Bushman and Miguel Campos ran as a slate prompting incumbents Jeffery Ebel, Barb Portzen, Rob Manzke and newcomer Dennis Raabe, a former educator and school administrator, to campaign as a bloc.

Manzke did not win reelection while first-time School Board candidates Jennifer Bushman and Dennis Raabe secured seats on the board.

  • Barb Portzen (I): 6,554

  • Jennifer Bushman: 6,367

  • Dennis David Raabe: 6,224

  • Jeffery Ebel (I): 6,201

  • Rob Manzke (I): 6,036

  • Alex Sommers: 5,736

  • Miguel Campos: 5,553

  • Kari Prokop: 4,642

Stevens Point City Council

Amid controversy surrounding a project to rebuild Business Highway 51 , nearly every council seat this year was contested. Stevens Point elects half of its city council every year, even-numbered districts in even-numbered years and odd-numbered districts in odd-numbered years. A special election occurred in District 1 to decide who will fill the remaining term of former council member Tori Jennings .

District 1

  • Marc Christianson (I): 272
  • Stephen Klein: 118

District 2

  • David Shorr (I): 276
  • Corey Kealiher: 131

District 4

  • Mykeerah Zarazua (I): 253
  • David Crueger: 180

District 8

  • Thomas Leek (I): 361
  • Dean Shuda: 381

District 10

  • Keely Fishler (I): 241
  • Robert Larson: 231

Portage County Board

Every two years all 25 seats on the Portage County Board are put up for election. This year saw a majority of those seats become contested with a three-way primary in District 14, which covers portions of Plover.

District 3

  • Kevin Flatoff: 160
  • Lionel Weaver: 261

District 4

  • David Medin (I): 388
  • Aline Kosloski: 181

District 6

  • Shaun V. Przybylski: 311
  • Jesse Cornett: 131

District 8

  • Joan M. Honl (I): 463
  • Fred Kalkofen: 224

District 9

  • David Eiden: 187
  • Andrew Rockman: 325

District 10

  • Bob Gifford (I): 436
  • Brian Biga: 259

District 14

  • Pat Keller: 330
  • Edward H. Morganroth Jr: 281

District 15

  • Allen Haga Jr (I): 305
  • Lee Lukaszewicz: 235

District 16

  • Mike A. Olson: 216
  • Steve Fritz: 143

District 17

  • Suzanne Oehlke: 379
  • Jacalyn Szehner: 295

District 19

  • Scott Soik (I): 432
  • Amberle Schwartz: 302

District 20

  • Charles Gussel (I): 269
  • Greg Hakala: 336

District 24

  • Gerry Zastrow (I): 479
  • Steve Cieslewicz: 490

District 25

  • Ray Reser (I): 417
  • David L. Peterson: 545

Portage County Circuit Court Judge

The decision by Portage County Circuit Court Branch 2 Judge Robert Shannon to not seek reelection opened the door for a contested election this year. Portage County District Attorney Louis Molepske will serve as the next judge in Branch 2.

  • Louis Molepske: 9,454
  • Stephen Sawyer: 7,357

Contact reporter Alan Hovorka at 715-345-2252 or ahovorka@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @ajhovorka .

Stevens Point Journal

Stevens Point Journal

