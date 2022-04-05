John Pavelski leads in tight Portage County executive race; 2 newcomers earn seats on Stevens Point School Board

STEVENS POINT – This spring's elections were among the most hotly contested in Portage County in recent memory with record spending in school board and county executive races .

Results are in with significant shakeups on Stevens Point School Board, Portage County Board and in the county executive's office. One incumbent also was defeated on the Stevens Point City Council.

Here are the winners.

Portage County Executive

Incumbent Portage County Executive Chris Holman was defeated in a primary upset that sent two new names before voters Tuesday. Pre-election campaign finance reporting saw Eric Olson, a conservationist and University of Wisconsin Extension employee, and John Pavelski, a farmer and businessman, raise more than $25,000 collectively.

According to unofficial results, Pavelski will be the next county executive in a very tight race.

Eric Olson: 8,533

John Pavelski: 8,557

Stevens Point Area Public School Board

Four seats on the Stevens Point Area Public School Board were up for election this year, three of which were occupied by incumbents. Incumbent Ann Vang did not seek reelection.

This year's election saw record spending on school board seats as candidates raised and spent at least $8,000 two weeks before the election. The election saw candidates band together as slates over running individual campaigns. Challengers Alex Sommers, Jennifer Bushman and Miguel Campos ran as a slate prompting incumbents Jeffery Ebel, Barb Portzen, Rob Manzke and newcomer Dennis Raabe, a former educator and school administrator, to campaign as a bloc.

Manzke did not win reelection while first-time School Board candidates Jennifer Bushman and Dennis Raabe secured seats on the board.

Barb Portzen (I): 6,554

Jennifer Bushman: 6,367

Dennis David Raabe: 6,224

Jeffery Ebel (I): 6,201

Rob Manzke (I): 6,036

Alex Sommers: 5,736

Miguel Campos: 5,553

Kari Prokop: 4,642

Stevens Point City Council

Amid controversy surrounding a project to rebuild Business Highway 51 , nearly every council seat this year was contested. Stevens Point elects half of its city council every year, even-numbered districts in even-numbered years and odd-numbered districts in odd-numbered years. A special election occurred in District 1 to decide who will fill the remaining term of former council member Tori Jennings .

District 1

Marc Christianson (I): 272

Stephen Klein: 118

District 2

David Shorr (I): 276

Corey Kealiher: 131

District 4

Mykeerah Zarazua (I): 253

David Crueger: 180

District 8

Thomas Leek (I): 361

Dean Shuda: 381

District 10

Keely Fishler (I): 241

Robert Larson: 231

Portage County Board

Every two years all 25 seats on the Portage County Board are put up for election. This year saw a majority of those seats become contested with a three-way primary in District 14, which covers portions of Plover.

District 3

Kevin Flatoff: 160

Lionel Weaver: 261

District 4

David Medin (I): 388

Aline Kosloski: 181

District 6

Shaun V. Przybylski: 311

Jesse Cornett: 131

District 8

Joan M. Honl (I): 463

Fred Kalkofen: 224

District 9

David Eiden: 187

Andrew Rockman: 325

District 10

Bob Gifford (I): 436

Brian Biga: 259

District 14

Pat Keller: 330

Edward H. Morganroth Jr: 281

District 15

Allen Haga Jr (I): 305

Lee Lukaszewicz: 235

District 16

Mike A. Olson: 216

Steve Fritz: 143

District 17

Suzanne Oehlke: 379

Jacalyn Szehner: 295

District 19

Scott Soik (I): 432

Amberle Schwartz: 302

District 20

Charles Gussel (I): 269

Greg Hakala: 336

District 24

Gerry Zastrow (I): 479

Steve Cieslewicz: 490

District 25

Ray Reser (I): 417

David L. Peterson: 545

Portage County Circuit Court Judge

The decision by Portage County Circuit Court Branch 2 Judge Robert Shannon to not seek reelection opened the door for a contested election this year. Portage County District Attorney Louis Molepske will serve as the next judge in Branch 2.

Louis Molepske: 9,454

Stephen Sawyer: 7,357

MORE: Pixelle sells Stevens Point paper mill once owned by Verso to investment firm H.I.G. Capital

MORE: Here's why Los Victor's Mexican Food California Style is closed, but only temporarily

Contact reporter Alan Hovorka at 715-345-2252 or ahovorka@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @ajhovorka .

This article originally appeared on Stevens Point Journal: John Pavelski leads in tight Portage County executive race; 2 newcomers earn seats on Stevens Point School Board