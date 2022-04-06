Court listings for March 28 to April 3, 2022

Rock County

SONNY T. BALADEZ, 27, of 612 W. Holmes St., Janesville, felony substantial battery-intend bodily harm, 18 months probation.

MARQUISE D. BROOKS, 24, of 1033 Beloit Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation.

SHAYN A. BURDICK, 49, of 2203 Adel St., Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fifth offense, 18 months prison and three years extended supervision. Charges of misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.

GENESIS S. CABAN, 23, of 120 Merchant Row, Milton, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, one year probation. Charge of felony possess marijuana with intent dismissed.

JOSHUA L. CARDOZA, 31, of 2020 Purvis Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 10 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

DEREK A. DIXON, 32, of 28 Sinclair St., Janesville, felony strangulation and suffocation, felony disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor criminal trespass to dwelling, nine months jail with Huber and four years probation. Charges of misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

DRAKE M. M. DYKEMAN, 40, of 800 Sherman Ave., Janesville, three counts misdemeanor retail theft and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping, one year jail and three years probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor retail theft dismissed but read into court record.

ANTHONY D. D. EHRIKE, 39, of 827 Burr Oak Trail, Whitewater, felony possession heroin with intent, one year prison and one year extended supervision. Charge of felony possess amphetamine with intent dismissed but read into court record.

LEVI A. HOWARD, 24, of 165 S. John Paul Road, Apt. 6, Milton, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

JASON A. JENSEN, 41, of 5529 W. Stone Farm Road, Edgerton, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation.

ABBY A. KOEPKE, 37, of 4940 Parkwood Drive, Milton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated with minor passenger first offense, 10 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content with minor passenger first offense dismissed but read into court record.

ANDREW W. REIERSON, 38, of 2213 N. Sumac Drive, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, nine months jail with Huber and three years probation.

SEAN R. SCHMELZER, 35, of W545 State Road 81, Brodhead, felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, five months jail with Huber and three years probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

CHRISTOPHER J. ZOELLNER JR., 25, of 1509 Parker Court, Apt. 2, Janesville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor computer message-threaten/injury or harm, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

Walworth County

JAMES T. BARBER, 43, of W5302 Sate 67 Road, Williams Bay, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated with minor passenger first offense, one month jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content with minor passenger first offense dismissed but read into court record.

WAYNE E. BERG, 53, of 418 Beloit St. #13, Walworth, misdemeanor operate firearm while intoxicated, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor carry concealed weapon dismissed but read into court record.

JORDAN A. BOWER, 28, of W494 State Road 20, East Troy, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, three months jail with Huber and two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.

JEREMY C. BENTON, 42, of W7771 Sweet Road, Darien, felony bail jumping, three months jail. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

VICTOR M. ECHEVERRIA, 22, of 308 Sweet Road 304, Darien, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 10 days jail with Huber and two years probation. Charge of felony intimidate victim/damage property dismissed but read into court record.

ALEXANDER M. KLOK, 24, of 1390 Prestwick Drive, Lake Geneva, two counts felony manufacture/deliver marijuana and two counts felony falsely present non-controlled substance, one month jail with Huber and three years probation.

NIKOLAS A. LAPELUSA, 32, of W4201 Black Point Road, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor battery, four months jail with Huber. Charge of felony substantial battery-intend bodily harm dismissed.

MITCHELL R. LUTZER, 33, of 1165 Wells St. 5, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor bail jumping, four months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense, misdemeanor operating while revoked, two counts misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order and three counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.

SARA J. MURRAY, 39, of 205 E. Holms St., Janesville, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

GERALD W. OLCOTT, 57, of 220 W. Walworth St. #1, Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and misdemeanor bail jumping, three months jail with Huber and one year probation. Charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.

DANIELLE M. PALMA, 42, of 336 Bradley Ave., Delavan, misdemeanor possession of controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, seven months jail and two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor possession of controlled substance dismissed but read into court record.

RICKY R. ROGERS, 35, of N1588 Center Drive, Genoa City, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, two months jail. Charge of misdemeanor operate with restricted controlled substance dismissed but read into court record.

NAKISHA A. TOLON, 32, of W4789 Remer Road, Elkhorn, misdemeanor retail theft and misdemeanor refuse/comply rabies quarantine order, one year probation. Charge of felony bail jumping dismissed but read into court record dismissed but read into court record.