ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Proud Boys leader pleads not guilty to Jan. 6 charges

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dhQeg_0f0h4JdA00
Henry Tarrio, a leader for the Proud Boys, plead not guilty to criminal charges of the January 6 riot and claims he did not try to block President Biden's 2020 election win. AP

Proud Boys leader Henry “Enrique” Tarrio pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges that he remotely led a plot to stop Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 victory.

Though he wasn’t at the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, prosecutors say Tarrio organized encrypted chats with Proud Boys members in the weeks before the attack, had a 42-second phone call with another member of the group in the building during the insurrection and took credit for the chaos at the Capitol.

Police had arrested Tarrio in Washington two days before the riot and charged him with vandalizing a Black Lives Matter banner at a historic Black church during a protest in December 2020. The day before the Capitol was attacked, a judge ordered Tarrio to stay out of Washington.

Tarrio’s indictment said that instead of staying out of town, he met with Oath Keepers founder and leader Elmer “Stewart” Rhodes and others in an underground parking garage for about 30 minutes on Jan. 5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kyX0s_0f0h4JdA00
Henry Tarrio was arrested two days before the riot, and he was also ordered by a judge to stay out of Washington before the Capital was attacked.

His lawyers have said the evidence against Tarrio was weak and relies mostly on text messages and social media.

A judge has postponed the May 18 trial for Tarrio and five others affiliated with the far-right group.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IhLAw_0f0h4JdA00
Henry Tarrio’s indictment said, instead of staying out of town, he met with Oath Keepers founder and leader in an underground parking garage on Jan. 5.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lzWmg_0f0h4JdA00
Protesters gather near the east front door of the U.S. Capitol after groups breached the building’s security on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Prosecutors sought the postponement to give them more time to assess and share with opposing lawyers new information gathered in the investigation. Some defendants in the case agreed with the postponement request.

A new trial date is expected to be picked during an April 21 hearing.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Proud Boys leader indicted in Jan. 6 conspiracy ordered detained until trial

WASHINGTON — A former national chairman of the right-wing Proud Boys organization was ordered detained until trial on Tuesday following his indictment and arrest in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. A federal magistrate judge in Florida ordered Enrique Tarrio detained pretrial following a detention...
LAW
The Independent

Lawyer representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in Jan 6 cases has law licence revoked in Virginia

A lawyer known for representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in cases related to the 6 January insurrection has had his law licence revoked. Jonathon Moseley was disbarred by a three-judge panel in a Virginia state court on Friday following a two-hour hearing, Politico reported. Mr Moseley has represented a number of well-known Capitol riot defendants, such as one of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with seditious conspiracy and several people in the sights of the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection. The court found that he failed to follow “professional rules that govern safekeeping...
LAW
Fox News

A most damaging leak: Biden wants Trump prosecuted

When an attorney general of your party won’t bring charges against someone you like, he is serving the cause of justice and refusing to kowtow to the mob. When an attorney general of the other party declines to bring an indictment against someone you don’t like, he is a wuss who must be beaten up until he does the right thing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

‘Absolutely shameful’: Tom Cotton condemned for suggesting Ketanji Brown Jackson would defend Nazis at Nuremberg

In remarks to the US Senate opposing Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the US Supreme Court, Senator Tom Cotton said the judge “might have” defended Nazis during the Nuremberg trials.“The last Judge Jackson left the Supreme Court to go to Nuremberg and prosecute the case against the Nazis,” the Arkansas senator said on 5 April, referring to former Justice Robert H Jackson, who was appointed chief counsel in the prosecution of Nazi war criminals.“This Judge Jackson might have gone there to defend them,” Senator Cotton added.Republican officials have scrutinised Judge Jackson’s record as a federal public defender representing detainees...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salt Lake Tribune

‘They have blood on their hands.’ Alexander Vindman says Sen. Mike Lee and Rep. Chris Stewart are complicit in Russian invasion of Ukraine

Retired Army Lt. Col. and former National Security Council staffer Alexander Vindman alleges Utah’s Sen. Mike Lee and Rep. Chris Stewart have “blood on their hands” when it comes to the escalating crisis in Ukraine. He also accused the two members of Congress of jeopardizing national security through their support of former President Donald Trump in an interview with The Tribune.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Notorious New York mob hitman Dominic Taddeo who escaped federal custody is caught by US marshals

A New York mob contract killer who escaped federal custody has been caught in Florida after an extensive manhunt.The US Marshals service announced Dominic Taddeo, 64, was arrested without incident around 11am on Monday by its own officials and those from the Florida Caribbean regional fugitive task Force in Hialeah area in the Miami-Dade County, Florida. The arrest came after a week of an extensive manhunt when the Mafia hitman did not return to the facility after an approved medical appointment on 28 March, the US Marshals service said.He was placed on escape status by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.“The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
UPI News

UAE sentences Israeli woman to death for possession of 500 grams of cocaine

April 5 (UPI) -- A court in the United Arab Emirates sentenced an Israeli woman who was convicted of cocaine possession to death Tuesday. The woman, identified as 43-year-old photography studio owner Fidaa Kiwan, was arrested a week after arriving in Dubai for work about a year ago after police found 500 grams of cocaine in the apartment in which she was staying.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vanity Fair

Ginni Thomas Didn’t Just Praise MAGA Supporters on January 6. She Actually Attended the “Stop the Steal” Rally

Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, acknowledged for the first time on Monday that she attended the “Stop the Steal” protest on January 6, 2021, the rally hosted by Donald Trump shortly before his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. The former president used the event to falsely claim that the 2020 election was illegitimate and encouraged the hundreds in attendance to “fight like hell” and march to the Capitol building, where lawmakers preparing to certify Joe Biden’s victory were subsequently interrupted by a violent, antidemocratic mob.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Proud Boys#Oath Keepers
Marietta Daily Journal

Miami judge orders Proud Boys’ leader Enrique Tarrio to remain behind bars as he faces Jan. 6 charges

MIAMI — Enrique Tarrio, the high-profile leader of the Proud Boys extremist group, appeared subdued in Miami federal court Tuesday as a magistrate judge ordered that he remain behind bars before his trial on charges of plotting the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol building to stop Congress’ certification of the presidential election.
MIAMI, FL
NBC News

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio serves as a brown face of white supremacy

It should come as no surprise that there are several Latino male white nationalists who have gotten disproportionate attention in recent years, but in a country that keeps misunderstanding why the U.S. Latino community is nowhere near close to being a monolith, it is critical to examine how this notion of Latino white nationalists still feels strange to some.
SOCIETY
POLITICO

Scores of House GOP lawmakers tried to call up a bill keeping the pandemic-related border health rules in place. Democrats blocked it.

The move came during rule debate over whether to hold two former Trump officials in contempt of Congress. What happened: Dozens of House Republican lawmakers flocked to the floor today seeking to call up legislation barring the relaxation of Covid-related public health restrictions at the border. Democrats blocked the move,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

Bolton says he recalls Trump using the term "burner phones"

John Bolton, the former national security adviser in the Trump administration, told CBS News on Tuesday that he had heard former President Donald Trump use the phrase "burner phones" in several discussions and the former president knew what it meant. White House records obtained by CBS News and The Washington...
POTUS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy