ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Zoos hiding birds as avian flu spreads in North America

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c4ZiM_0f0h4IkR00
Magellan penguins stand in their enclosure at the Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines, Iowa on April 5, 2022 as zoos across North America try to protect birds from the avian influenza. AP

OMAHA, Neb. — Zoos across North America are moving their birds indoors and away from people and wildlife as they try to protect them from the highly contagious and potentially deadly avian influenza.

Penguins may be the only birds visitors to many zoos can see right now, because they already are kept inside and usually protected behind glass in their exhibits, making it harder for the bird flu to reach them.

Nearly 23 million chickens and turkeys have already been killed across the United States to limit the spread of the virus, and zoos are working hard to prevent any of their birds from meeting the same fate. It would be especially upsetting for zoos to have to kill any of the endangered or threatened species in their care.

“It would be extremely devastating,” said Maria Franke, who is the manager of welfare science at Toronto Zoo, which has less than two dozen Loggerhead Shrike songbirds that it’s breeding with the hope of reintroducing them into the wild. “We take amazing care and the welfare and well being of our animals is the utmost importance. There’s a lot of staff that has close connections with the animals that they care for here at the zoo.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LjscP_0f0h4IkR00
A sign is displayed instructing visitors of a closed bird exhibit at the Blank Park Zoo.

Toronto Zoo workers are adding roofs to some outdoor bird exhibits and double-checking the mesh surrounding enclosures to ensure it will keep wild birds out.

Birds shed the virus through their droppings and nasal discharge. Experts say it can be spread through contaminated equipment, clothing, boots and vehicles carrying supplies. Research has shown that small birds that squeeze into zoo exhibits or buildings can also spread the flu, and that mice can even track it inside.

So far, no outbreaks have been reported at zoos, but there have been wild birds found dead that had the flu. For example, a wild duck that died in a behind-the-scenes area of the Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines, Iowa, after tornadoes last month tested positive, zoo spokesman Ryan Bickel said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nUzKV_0f0h4IkR00
Penguins may be the only birds visitors to many zoos can see right now, because they already are kept inside and usually protected behind glass in their exhibits, making it harder for the bird flu to reach them.

Most of the steps zoos are taking are designed to prevent contact between wild birds and zoo animals. In some places, officials are requiring employees to change into clean boots and don protective gear before entering bird areas.

When bird flu cases are found in poultry, officials order the entire flock to be killed because the virus is so contagious. However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has indicated that zoos might be able to avoid that by isolating infected birds and possibly euthanizing a small number of them.

Sarah Woodhouse, director of animal health at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, said she is optimistic after talking with state and federal regulators.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05HHzv_0f0h4IkR00
Chief Marketing Officer Ryan Bickel walks through a shoe disinfectant as he enters a building at the Blank Park Zoo.

“They all agree that ordering us to depopulate a large part of our collection would be the absolute last-ditch effort. So they’re really interested in working with us to see what we can do to make sure that we’re not going to spread the disease while also being able to take care of our birds and not have to euthanize,” Woodhouse said.

Among the precautions zoos are taking is to keep birds in smaller groups so that if a case is found, only a few would be affected. The USDA and state veterinarians would make the final decision about which birds had to be killed.

“Euthanasia is really the only way to keep it from spreading,” said Luis Padilla, who is vice president of animal collections at the Saint Louis Zoo. “That’s why we have so many of these very proactive measures in place.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=116qfL_0f0h4IkR00
A Magellan penguin rests in its enclosure at the Blank Park Zoo.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14SMyS_0f0h4IkR00
A sign is displayed at the Milwaukee County Zoo showing the bird exhibits are closed to protect against bird flu.

The National Aviary in Pittsburgh — the nation’s largest —- is providing individual health checks for each of its roughly 500 birds. Many already live in large glass enclosures or outdoor habitats where they don’t have direct exposure to wildlife, said Dr. Pilar Fish, the aviary’s senior director of veterinary medicine and zoological advancement.

Kansas City Zoo CEO Sean Putney said he’s heard a few complaints from visitors, but most people seem OK with not getting to see some birds. “I think our guests understand that we have what’s in the best interests of the animals in mind when we make these decisions even though they can’t get to see them,” Putney said.

Officials emphasize that bird flu doesn’t jeopardize the safety of meat or eggs or represent a significant risk to human health. No infected birds are allowed into the food supply, and properly cooking poultry and eggs kills bacteria and viruses. No human cases have been found in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Comments / 0

Related
Outdoor Life

Avian Flu Spreads Across Southeastern U.S. and Beyond, Killing Hundreds of Wild Birds Along the Atlantic Flyway

Avian flu is on the rise across the southeastern U.S. The highly contagious disease has already killed hundreds of wild birds along the Atlantic Flyway, and it is now spreading to other regions of the country. The latest reports come out of North Carolina and Florida, where wildlife officials are seeing an uptick in the number of infected birds.
ANIMALS
allthatsinteresting.com

Cats And Foxes In Australia Are Killing 2.6 Billion Animals Every Year — Driving Many Species To Extinction

Domestic and feral cats along with invasive foxes have contributed to the extinction of at least 25 mammals native to Australia. When foxes were introduced into the Australian wilderness in 1845, they were released for leisurely sport hunting. Cats, meanwhile, have given millions of Aussies unconditional companionship. According to new research, however, the two predators kill 2.6 billion animals per year — driving many species to extinction.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Pets & Animals
State
Iowa State
Omaha, NE
Lifestyle
Local
Nebraska Pets & Animals
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
WOMI Owensboro

Strange Mystery Animal Spotted by Ohio River in Kentucky

Photos have surfaced of an unusual-looking animal that was spotted recently near the Ohio River in Owensboro, Kentucky. The poor thing looks like it is having a rough go at life. In fact, it is having such a rough time, that we are not even 100% sure what kind of animal it is. Although, we do have an educated guess...
OWENSBORO, KY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Weird Looking Animal Caught On Camera In New York

Anytime you are taking a walk around the neighborhood you just never know what you will see. This morning while on my walk around my neighborhood I saw something that I never have seen before. Mind you that I grew up here in New York, lived in West Seneca, New York through the 80s and 90s and we even had plenty of open fields in our backyard and I have never seen something like this before.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoos#National Zoo#Dead Birds#Bird Flu#Toronto Zoo
iheart.com

Illinois zoo announces the birth of critically endangered Amur leopard cubs

The Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley, Illinois, has just announced the birth of two critically endangered Amur leopard cubs. There was one male and one female, and a third cub was also born, but didn't survive. These big cats are the most critically endangered off all types of leopards, and there are fewer than 100 of them left in the world. The births come after the Niabi Zoo was chosen by the Amur Leopard Species Survival planning group as a partner in 2019. After pandemic-related delays, the zoo received a female Amur leopard named Iona from the U.K. to breed with their male Jilin.
COAL VALLEY, IL
Coeur d'Alene Press

An even dozen dogs

For the second time in the past year, the Kootenai Humane Society has received dogs from a hoarding situation in Idaho. KHS on Saturday took in 12 Chihuahuas, terriers and dachshunds ranging in age from 4 months to 5 years old. They were among 72 dogs found in a yard...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Pets
US News and World Report

State Officials Euthanize 85K Birds Amid Avian Flu Outbreak

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — State officials have euthanized 85,000 birds in hopes of containing an avian flu outbreak at two factory farms. South Dakota Public Broadcasting reported Saturday that the outbreaks occurred at farms in Charles Minx County in the southeastern portion of the state. The disease was found in turkeys at the facilities although other poultry in close contact with the turkeys were euthanized as well.
VERMILLION, SD
Reuters

Factbox: Bird flu spreads on U.S. poultry farms

March 14 (Reuters) - About 4 million commercially raised U.S. chickens and turkeys have been killed since February due to outbreaks of a highly lethal type of bird flu, data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows. read more. Flocks are culled after the disease is detected to prevent it...
AGRICULTURE
natureworldnews.com

225 Animals Rescued from Unlicensed Animal Breeder in Iowa

225 animals were rescued by the Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) from an unlicensed animal breeder in the state this week. This is an addition to the previous rescue of dogs and hamsters in Iowa back in February, increasing the total number of rescued animals to more than 300 within a month.
LEE COUNTY, IA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy