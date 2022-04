It was a well-attended meeting on Monday, March 21 for the Broken Bow Public Schools Board of Education. While there was a large attendance, of approximately 40 people, the meeting itself was fairly uneventful. Only three individuals spoke during the public comment period regarding a parent meeting with BBPS Superintendent Darren Tobey a week prior, the resignation of Elementary Principal Kim Jonas, and the harmful effects of rumors and lies and the negative effect it has on the culture of the school.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 19 DAYS AGO