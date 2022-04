Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Allen, Anderson, Barren, Bourbon, Boyle, Breckinridge by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 04:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-08 18:22:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. The next statement will be issued Friday morning by 1115 AM EDT. Target Area: Middlesex; Somerset The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in New Jersey Raritan River At Manville affecting Somerset and Middlesex Counties. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Raritan River At Manville. * WHEN...From late tonight to tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, At this level, inundation begins in Dukes Park in Manville. At 12.0 feet, Cautionary/Action stage is reached. Roads and trails flood within Dukes Park. At 13.0 feet, Southside Avenue in Somerville floods. At 15.0 feet, Dukes Parkway begins to flood in Hillsborough. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 11.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 14.8 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.8 feet on 03/22/1999. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Stream Fld Observed Fcsts (2 am) Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Stg Time Date Raritan River Manville 14.0 11.1 Thu 10 p 8.9 6.7 14.8 8am 4/08

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 34 MINUTES AGO