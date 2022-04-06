ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Sound Sessions - Guitar Lessons

las-cruces.org
 1 day ago

Guitar Lessons for teens....

www.las-cruces.org

Guitar World Magazine

How to restring an acoustic guitar

Changing your acoustic guitar strings is such a treat. You’ll hear new definition from your guitar and it’ll feel and play better too. But how do you know when it’s time for new strings? And if you’ve never done it before, where should you start and what tools do you need? This handy article will show you step-by-step exactly how to restring your acoustic guitar. The best thing is that with some time, patience and a little practice, changing your acoustic strings will become second nature.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Aerosmith Disbanding? Rock Band Shares Truth About Their 'Death'

Aerosmith, one of the oldest active rock bands in the world, sparked concerns among their fans that they might be bidding goodbye soon. For years, Aerosmith has been offering contradicting statements about their disbandment. But recently, they were supposed to appear in a European tour after Brad Whitford said they would never perform again.
MUSIC
rolling out

T.I. goes onstage, takes mic; has heated exchange with comedian (video)

And just like that, T.I. let his temper land him on Page One. Again. The rapper lost his cool on Monday, April 4 at Our Bar ATL, a restaurant and bar in downtown Atlanta. It was open mic night, and the host, comedian Lauren Knight, reportedly joked about the sexual assault allegations against the rapper and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris. Whatever was said prompted T.I. to march to the stage to lodge his objection.
ATLANTA, GA
Guitar World Magazine

Aclam Guitars The Windmiller Preamp review

While The Windmiller would be particularly of interest to Who obsessives looking to emulate the raucous '60s sound Pete Townshend was known to describe as “a kind of clear fuzz dirge”, it could also command a place in many disparate rigs as a characterful boost and tone conditioner to enhance the signal chain.
MUSIC
Herald Community Newspapers

On guitar, a father and son

Music filled the auditorium at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, where Frank and John Ferrara — father and son professional musicians — performed before an enthusiastic crowd on March 5. It was one of what promises to be many Sea Cliff Arts Council offerings for a village much in need of entertainment, after two long years of pandemic-induced solitude.
SEA CLIFF, NY
loudersound.com

Tracks of the Week: new music from ZZ Top, Steve Vai, RHCP and more

Eight reasons to throw your hands in the air like you really don't care in the slightest and probably never did to be honest. We don't usually do controversy in our Tracks Of The Week roundup, but this week we have some. An analysis of last week's voting – in...
MUSIC
Eagle 102.3

All Hail This Day, the Grunge Lords of Rock

April 5th is a date that lives in many rock fans memories; especially for a kid that grew up through the grunge era. 2 iconic rockers passed on that day one in 1994 and one in 2002. I’m talking about the day that killed Seattle and the historic grunge rock scene that started there. By now you know I’m talking about Kurt Cobain of Nirvana, and Layne Staley of Alice In Chains.
ROCK MUSIC
CBS News

Pianist Ruth Slenczynska on her life in music

Hailed as one of the greatest child prodigies since Mozart, pianist Ruth Slenczynska played her first concert when she was four. Nearly a century later, Ruth is still making music, putting out a brand-new album at 97 years old, aptly titled "My Life in Music." She talks with correspondent Mo Rocca about the notes of her life, both high and low – from a difficult childhood, to her relationship with Rachmaninoff, playing a duet with an American president, and the experience age has gifted her.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Steve Hogarth on Peter Gabriel, Deep Purple, and Marillion's now-or-never new album

Marillion frontman Steve Hogarth on the inspiration for the band's new album An Hour Before It’s Dark, working with choirs, and 33 years as the new boy. He joined British progressive rock superstars Marillion in 1989, and yet to many people Steve Hogarth is still the ‘new boy’. With the band’s latest album An Hour Before It’s Dark just released, he talks about spending half his life in the group, and tackling climate change and the pandemic in lyric form when you’re really trying to steer clear of it.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Joe Satriani: “I’m not trying to sell myself as a guitar technician. I write songs because I want them to become the soundtrack to people’s lives”

Returning with The Elephants of Mars, the virtuoso king tells us about turning his back on amps, winging it on sitar and what he really thinks of Steve Vai’s triple-neck Hydra guitar. Over lockdown, while the rest of mankind was dealing with earthly concerns, Joe Satriani was looking towards...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Ichika Nito and Marcin trade exhilarating six-string blows in epic electric vs acoustic guitar duel

The Ibanez artists clash fretboards for a battle of the ages, operating at the very peak of their powers for a daring duel jammed with spellbinding soundbites. It’s a question that is as old as time itself: what’s better, the electric guitar or acoustic guitar? Well, in an effort to find an answer, Marcin Patrzalek and Ichika Nito – two of today’s most accomplished instrumentalists – have clashed fretboards for a jaw-dropping electric versus acoustic duel.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Pink Floyd reunite to record new song, Hey Hey Rise Up, in support of Ukraine

David Gilmour, Nick Mason, and longtime Floyd bassist Guy Pratt are joined by Andriy Khlyvnyuk of the Ukrainian band BoomBox on the song, which will be released tomorrow, April 8. Pink Floyd – David Gilmour, Nick Mason and longtime bass guitar player Guy Pratt – have reunited to record a...
MUSIC

