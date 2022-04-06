ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

April Sale at Old Capitol Books

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready, Monterey! Old Capitol Books is hosting the 2022 Monterey Poetry Festival May 8-10. Featuring readings by Josiah Luis Alderete, Hannah Kezema, Chris Carr, Heather Flescher, and...

Lake Charles American Press

Good Shepherd Used Book Sale returns

The Used Book Sale is back after a hiatus of three years. The last sale was held in 2019. “We were all set to go in March of 2020,” said Polly Cole. “It was going to be our biggest used book sale ever, but then COVID shut us down. But now we are ready with more than 25,000 books!”
ClickOnDetroit.com

Just Between Friends consignment sale returns in April

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Kids grow up fast, and unfortunately, their clothes don’t grow with them. This spring’s Just Between Friends consignment sale will return to the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds between April 28-May 1. The biannual sale gives parents and caretakers a chance to buy or...
KCRG.com

Book lovers flock to Shelter House fundraiser sale

Together We Achieve overcomes false volunteer registrations to package food boxes. Together We Achieve held its monthly food box giveaway event today. The group said a person signed up for 10 volunteer slots and didn't show up. Proposed legislation seeks to aid families of children with dyslexia. Updated: 5 hours...
Northern Virginia Daily

Front Royal book sale

The Front Royal United Women of Faith will hold a book sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 19 in the fellowship hall at 1 W. Main St. The types of books being sold include religion, biographies, history, fiction and children. Proceeds benefit missions projects.
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Trees Atlanta holds native plant sales April 2 and April 9

Trees Atlanta plans to hold sales of native plants on two Saturdays in April 2022, April 2 and April 9. The sale will feature plants for sunny and shady gardens as well as hard-to-find native plants.  The April 2 sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carter Center, 453 John […] The post Trees Atlanta holds native plant sales April 2 and April 9 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
K2 Radio

Spring Book Sale Returning to the Natrona County Library This April

One of the most popular shopping events in Casper is coming back in April at the Natrona County Library. The Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale returns in April and is a very affordable source for great reading materials. All items will be sold at bargain prices with hardbacks selling for $2 and all other items at $1 or less. There is a great selection in all areas. This is not a bag sale. All shopping sessions require a reservation. You will find a huge selection of books, media, music, puzzles and much more for children and adults.
FL Radio Group

Seymour Library Hosts Spring Cleaning Book Sale

Spring cleaning is underway in many homes across the country. Seymour Library in Auburn is no exception to this and is holding a Spring book sale. Maureen McEvers with the library tells us more. The sale runs until Saturday. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes...
Kingsport Times-News

Book sale to benefit special needs animals

KINGSPORT — A book sale to benefit special needs animals will be held Saturday, April 2, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 4718 Grassland Court in Kingsport. The sale benefits Tiny Paws Sanctuary for Special Needs Animals. Tiny Paws is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization located in Church Hill....
The Atlantic

The Books Briefing: The Fight Over What Kids Can Read

This week’s newsletter is a rerun. We’ll be back with a fresh newsletter next week. After the Capitol riot, Matt Hawn, a teacher from Tennessee, brought an Atlantic essay to class for his students to analyze: “The First White President,” by Ta-Nehisi Coates. Earlier the class had discussed a police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin; later in the year, they watched a performance of Kyla Jenée Lacey’s poem “White Privilege.” Hawn told my colleague Emma Green that he didn’t have an ideological bent in choosing these works; he merely wanted students to evaluate their claims. “For a lot of my students, this is the first time they’re getting the opportunity to even assess something like that,” he said. Before the end of the school year, Hawn was fired. (He’s since appealed his termination; representatives from his school district declined Green’s request for comment on the incident but emphasized in his hearing that they don’t condone racism.)
