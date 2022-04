April is finally here and that means it's time for new spring treats. For Baskin-Robbins, it means a brand-new flavor of the month and this time, they're taking their inspiration from candy bars with the new Totally Unwrapped. The new flavor, which is available now and through the month of April, is a take on the classic candy bar and is described as being loaded with layers of fudge covered pretzels, fudge and caramel covered peanuts and caramel swirled through peanut butter and chocolate ice creams.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO