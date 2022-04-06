Have you had the conversation? Talking with your family about end of life decisions

When I was in college, my menstrual cycle felt like it regularly grabbed me by the throat. I’d turn into a werewolf woman the week before my period. But instead of fur sprouting from my body or claws jutting from my fingers, my emotions and outlook on life transformed. Suddenly, I was sure all of my friends hated me, my chosen major was a complete mistake, or my partner was obviously plotting to leave me. This went on for three-ish years until I eventually discovered I wasn’t experiencing typical PMS symptoms. My doctor suspected I had premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), a clinical disorder—characterized by mood swings, pain, and irritability beyond PMS symptoms—that disrupts one or more areas of life.

