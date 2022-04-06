Craft a Tiny Book Pin

Well, not a train, but I picked up Lisa Taddeo’s Three Women before flying home from a photo shoot in L.A., and the next thing I knew, a flight attendant was informing me that we’d landed twenty minutes ago. Anyone who’s read it will know exactly what I mean!
Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth but sees a number of injuries due to scooters. One woman is suing the beloved theme park after being struck by an ECV. Florida Politics reported that Jamie Pineda is suing the company for over $30,000. The apparent incident took place on Dec. 29 at Epcot, which would have been quite a busy time due to the Christmas holiday, break for schools and upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. She filed a lawsuit in Orange Circuit Court on March 31.
First responders were able to slowly get riders off the theme park ride, which takes riders along an indoor track that Universal says features "sudden tilting, turning and jarring action," and "abrupt multi-directional motion that turns you on your back."
The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary honored a dozen "Leading Ladies, Stars of San Diego," including La Jollan Irene Mylonas, at its 56th Women of Dedication luncheon April 1 at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina hotel.
Comments / 0