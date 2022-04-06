ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Demolition decision: Beaumont Council approves contract to demolish AT&T building

By ANGEL SAN JUAN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBEAUMONT — The AT&T building in downtown Beaumont is one step closer to demolition. At Tuesday afternoon's city council meeting, in a 4-2 vote, council members approved the hiring of Prism Response...

