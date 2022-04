CANYON CITY — The $4 million bond measure to raise funds for a new community pool in John Day has withstood a legal challenge from two local residents. A request for a ballot title was filed on Feb. 23 by Lisa Weigum of the John Day/Canyon City Parks and Recreation District and was approved by County Clerk Brenda Percy to appear on the May 17 election ballot.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 23 DAYS AGO