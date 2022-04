Tiger Woods faced the biggest test to date of his improbable comeback on day two of the 86th Masters at Augusta National.In his first top-level event since almost losing his right leg following an horrific car crash last February, Woods went into Friday’s second round just four shots off the lead held by South Korea’s Sungjae Im.And while that was undoubtedly impressive, it remained to be seen if the 46-year-old could cope with back-to-back rounds on an undulating course playing longer than ever due to the soft conditions.“People have no idea how hard it’s been,” Woods said of his recovery....

GOLF ・ 1 HOUR AGO