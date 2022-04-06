ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stars' Joel Hanley: Adds assist in win

Hanley logged an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Islanders. Hanley has points in...

Avalanche visit the Jets after MacKinnon's 2-goal game

Colorado Avalanche (50-14-6, first in the Central) vs. Winnipeg Jets (33-28-10, sixth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Colorado visits the Winnipeg Jets after Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals in the Avalanche's 6-4 win over the Penguins. The Jets are 13-6-5 in division games. Winnipeg ranks sixth in the Western Conference...
Canadiens beat Devils 7-4 for 2nd win in 3 games

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kale Clague had a goal and two assists, Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki each had a goal and an assist as a part of a three-goal first period and the Montreal Canadiens beat the New Jersey Devils 7-4 on Thursday night. Christian Dvorak had a...
Blues' Brayden Schenn: Provides pair of helpers

Schenn recorded two assists and two hits in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken. Schenn set up Justin Faulk and Jordan Kyrou's tallies in this contest. This gave Schenn a six-game point streak, during which he has two goals and six helpers. The physical center continues to thrive in a third-line role with power-play time -- he's up to 50 points, 97 shots on net, 106 hits and a plus-17 rating in 54 outings.
Feisty star center Nathan MacKinnon scores twice as Avalanche finishes off sweep of Penguins

PITTSBURGH — Nathan MacKinnon has plenty more fight in him. The Avalanche center escaped what the team feared was a broken bone in his hand from a fight against Minnesota’s Matt Dumba on March 27, but speaking publicly for the first time about it here on Tuesday night, MacKinnon said he’d do it all over again after leading Colorado to a 6-4 victory over the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.
Joel Hanley
Tyler Seguin
Johansen’s 1st hat trick puts Predators over Wild 6-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Johansen’s first career hat trick led the Nashville Predators to a 6-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild. Roman Josi and Philip Tomasino had a goal and two assists, Matt Duchene had a goal and an assist and Juuse Saros made 47 saves for Nashville. Filip Forsberg had three assists and Mattias Ekholm added two. Mats Zuccarello and Kirill Kaprizov each had a goal and an assist for Minnesota. Marc-Andre Fleury made 27 saves.
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Nabs helper for fifth straight game

Spurgeon posted a power-play assist and five shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Predators. Spurgeon set up Kirill Kaprizov's second-period tally to bring the Wild within two goals. The assist was Spurgeon's fifth in as many games during a solid streak. The 32-year-old defenseman logged 25:30 of ice time Tuesday to cover for the departure of Matt Dumba (upper body) from the contest. Spurgeon could continue to see more playing time down the stretch. He's up to 33 points (13 on the power play), 96 shots on net, 66 blocked shots and a plus-24 rating through 54 contests.
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Achieves 50-assist season

Zuccarello scored a goal on five shots, dished a power-play assist and added two hits in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Predators. Zuccarello got the Wild on the board in the first period and helped out on Kirill Kaprizov's tally in the second. That was the extent of the Wild's offense Tuesday. Zuccarello has racked up two goals and five helpers in his last six outings, though he's been all-or-nothing on offense with three multi-point efforts and three goose eggs in that span. The 34-year-old winger has 21 tallies and a career-high 50 assists through 61 contests this season.
A TOTAL CHIRP-FEST AS MATTHEW TKACHUK JOINS THE NHL ON TNT PANEL

Matthew Tkachuk of the Calgary Flames joined the NHL on TNT panel Tuesday night in advance of the team's game against the Anaheim Ducks. What ensued was a chirp-fest involving Rick Tocchet, his brother Brady Tkachuk, and his father Keith. It all started with "Tock" asking Tkachuk if he and...
Nets' James Johnson: Waived to make room for Edwards

Johnson (illness) was waived by the Nets on Thursday, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports. Despite Johnson being in the rotation all year -- 19.2 minutes per game in 62 appearances -- he'll be waived to allow Kessler Edwards to be signed to a full deal, as two-way players can't play in the play-in tournament. Still, it's a surprising move given the other frontcourt players on Brooklyn not seeing minutes lately -- namely, Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge.
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Starting in spring finale

Kirilloff (knee) will start in left field and bat seventh in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox. Kirilloff was out of the lineup for the last two days with minor left knee soreness, but the injury doesn't look like it'll be anything that keeps him from playing when the Twins begin their regular season Thursday versus Seattle. The 24-year-old should be a mainstay in the lineup against right-handed pitching, seeing most of his work in left field, at first base or at designated hitter. Kirilloff showed intriguing potential as a rookie in 2021 with a .722 OPS across 231 plate appearances, but improving upon his elevated 48.8 percent groundball rate will be imperative for him to tap into the sort of power typically associated with a corner player.
Rays' Ralph Garza: Scooped up by Rays

The Rays claimed Garza off waivers from the Red Sox on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Garza has now been scooped up off waivers by three different organizations in the past eight months, with his stop with the Rays preceded by stints with the Twins and Red Sox. The Rays cleared room for Garza on the 40-man roster by recalled Brendan McKay from Triple-A Durham and then placing him on the 60-day injured list while he continues his recovery from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery. Garza has two minor-league options remaining, so he'll most likely head to Durham to begin his time with the Rays organization.
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Finishes spring on long-ball tear

Kelenic went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in a Cactus League loss to the Reds on Tuesday, his third straight game with a round tripper. Kelenic's fantasy managers will hope that the blistering bat carries over into the regular season and is a sign the elite prospect has got a better handle on big-league arms after struggling during his rookie 2021 campaign. The 22-year-old's impressive late-spring surge pushed his final Cactus League average to .265 over 13 exhibitions.
Mariners' Robbie Ray: Mariners-Twins opener postponed

Ray and the Mariners won't face the Twins on Thursday after the Opening Day game for both teams was postponed due to inclement weather in Minnesota. The contest was rescheduled for Friday, which was originally an off day in the schedule amid the three-game series. Ray remains in line to start Friday's game, which will keep the other four members of the rotation on their normal pitching schedules. The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner closed his first spring with the Mariners with a 4.61 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 13.2 innings over his three starts.
Brandon Workman: Released by Rangers

Workman was released by the Rangers on Tuesday. Workman joined the team as a non-roster invitee but failed to win a roster spot. As a 32-year-old with a 5.66 ERA over the last two seasons, he's unlikely to find any major-league offers on the open market.
Cardinals' Brandon Waddell: Outrighted off roster

The Cardinals outrighted Waddell to Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. St. Louis never formally announced that Waddell was designated for assignment, but he evidently went unclaimed on waivers and will remain in the organization. Waddell will lose his place on the 40-man roster, however, with his spot going to fellow reliever Andre Pallante, who earned a spot in the Cardinals' Opening Day bullpen.
