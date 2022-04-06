ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Stars' John Klingberg: Generates assist in win

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Klingberg posted an assist, three blocked shots, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Avalanche visit the Jets after MacKinnon's 2-goal game

Colorado Avalanche (50-14-6, first in the Central) vs. Winnipeg Jets (33-28-10, sixth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Colorado visits the Winnipeg Jets after Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals in the Avalanche's 6-4 win over the Penguins. The Jets are 13-6-5 in division games. Winnipeg ranks sixth in the Western Conference...
DENVER, CO
KTVZ

Johansen’s 1st hat trick puts Predators over Wild 6-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Johansen’s first career hat trick led the Nashville Predators to a 6-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild. Roman Josi and Philip Tomasino had a goal and two assists, Matt Duchene had a goal and an assist and Juuse Saros made 47 saves for Nashville. Filip Forsberg had three assists and Mattias Ekholm added two. Mats Zuccarello and Kirill Kaprizov each had a goal and an assist for Minnesota. Marc-Andre Fleury made 27 saves.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Achieves 50-assist season

Zuccarello scored a goal on five shots, dished a power-play assist and added two hits in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Predators. Zuccarello got the Wild on the board in the first period and helped out on Kirill Kaprizov's tally in the second. That was the extent of the Wild's offense Tuesday. Zuccarello has racked up two goals and five helpers in his last six outings, though he's been all-or-nothing on offense with three multi-point efforts and three goose eggs in that span. The 34-year-old winger has 21 tallies and a career-high 50 assists through 61 contests this season.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
FOX Sports

Lightning face the Bruins on 3-game losing streak

Boston Bruins (44-21-5, third in the Atlantic) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (43-20-7, fourth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay looks to stop its three-game slide when the Lightning take on Boston. The Lightning are 12-7-2 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Extends point streak

Rantanen had two assists, one shot on net and one blocked shot in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Penguins. Rantanen appeared to have scored the Avalanche's first goal, but upon closer inspection, Nathan MacKinnon's pass to his linemate was deflected into the net by Pittsburgh forward Bryan Rust. The two points extended Rantanen's scoring streak to six games, during which he has four goals and five assists.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Avalanche Clinch Fifth-Straight Trip to Stanley Cup Playoffs

With a 6-4 result against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena, the Colorado Avalanche have officially clinched a berth in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Heading into Tuesday night's rematch in their home-and-home set against Pittsburgh, the Avalanche only needed a single point to punch their...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Win streak over

Fleury allowed five goals on 32 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Predators. The sixth goal was an empty-netter. Fleury took his first loss as a member of the Wild, in part due to the Predators converting all three of their first-period power-play chances. The Wild's offense wasn't able to overcome that deficit. The 37-year-old netminder had only allowed four goals in his first three games with the team, so we'll chalk this up to a bad night. For the season, Fleury's at 22-22-5 with a 2.89 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 49 appearances. Head coach Dean Evason has elected to alternate his goalies since Fleury's team debut, so expect Cam Talbot to face the Blues on Friday.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Klingberg
Person
Tyler Seguin
CBS Sports

Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Done for night

Lindholm (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Red Wings. It's unclear what injury Lindholm suffered in this contest. The 28-year-old logged 13:52 of ice time and blocked three shots prior to being ruled out for the game in the third period. An update on his status should be available prior to Friday's game versus the Lightning.
NHL
NBC Sports

Sabres playoff drought reaches NHL-record 11th consecutive season

Since the start of March the Buffalo Sabres have been playing their best hockey of the season, going 10-4-3 over their past 17 games and beating a number of playoff teams and Stanley Cup contenders. It is obviously a case of too little, too late, because they are still far...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy