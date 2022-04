Zuccarello scored a goal on five shots, dished a power-play assist and added two hits in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Predators. Zuccarello got the Wild on the board in the first period and helped out on Kirill Kaprizov's tally in the second. That was the extent of the Wild's offense Tuesday. Zuccarello has racked up two goals and five helpers in his last six outings, though he's been all-or-nothing on offense with three multi-point efforts and three goose eggs in that span. The 34-year-old winger has 21 tallies and a career-high 50 assists through 61 contests this season.

