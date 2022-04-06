ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Stars' Luke Glendening: Sets up shortie

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Glendening posted an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Islanders....

www.cbssports.com

Fort Morgan Times

Feisty star center Nathan MacKinnon scores twice as Avalanche finishes off sweep of Penguins

PITTSBURGH — Nathan MacKinnon has plenty more fight in him. The Avalanche center escaped what the team feared was a broken bone in his hand from a fight against Minnesota’s Matt Dumba on March 27, but speaking publicly for the first time about it here on Tuesday night, MacKinnon said he’d do it all over again after leading Colorado to a 6-4 victory over the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Nabs helper for fifth straight game

Spurgeon posted a power-play assist and five shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Predators. Spurgeon set up Kirill Kaprizov's second-period tally to bring the Wild within two goals. The assist was Spurgeon's fifth in as many games during a solid streak. The 32-year-old defenseman logged 25:30 of ice time Tuesday to cover for the departure of Matt Dumba (upper body) from the contest. Spurgeon could continue to see more playing time down the stretch. He's up to 33 points (13 on the power play), 96 shots on net, 66 blocked shots and a plus-24 rating through 54 contests.
NHL
FOX Sports

Canadiens beat Devils 7-4 for 2nd win in 3 games

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kale Clague had a goal and two assists, Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki each had a goal and an assist as a part of a three-goal first period and the Montreal Canadiens beat the New Jersey Devils 7-4 on Thursday night. Christian Dvorak had a...
NEWARK, NJ
KTVZ

Johansen’s 1st hat trick puts Predators over Wild 6-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Johansen’s first career hat trick led the Nashville Predators to a 6-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild. Roman Josi and Philip Tomasino had a goal and two assists, Matt Duchene had a goal and an assist and Juuse Saros made 47 saves for Nashville. Filip Forsberg had three assists and Mattias Ekholm added two. Mats Zuccarello and Kirill Kaprizov each had a goal and an assist for Minnesota. Marc-Andre Fleury made 27 saves.
NHL
NHL

Preview: Red Wings look to bring high level of urgency against Jets

Wednesday's matchup marks second and final meeting between Detroit and Winnipeg this season. After an impressive win against Boston on Tuesday, the Detroit Red Wings will face the Winnipeg Jets less than 24 hours later to conclude the second half of a midweek back-to-back. Wednesday's puck drop from Canada Life Centre is set for 7:30 p.m. on Bally Sports Detroit Extra and the Red Wings Radio Network.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Penguins' Jason Zucker: Still out against Rangers

Zucker (lower body) will not play versus the Rangers on Thursday, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports. Despite traveling with the team and practicing in a second-line role, Zucker will miss his third straight game due to his lower-body issue. Until the 30-year-old winger can retake his spot in the lineup, the Penguins will likely continue to utilize Jeff Carter on the wing alongside Evgeni Malkin, though Evan Rodrigues and Kasperi Kapanen could both be candidates for that spot.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Done for night

Lindholm (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Red Wings. It's unclear what injury Lindholm suffered in this contest. The 28-year-old logged 13:52 of ice time and blocked three shots prior to being ruled out for the game in the third period. An update on his status should be available prior to Friday's game versus the Lightning.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Downed by Wings

Hellebuyck stopped 32 of 34 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Red Wings. Detroit's final goal was scored into an empty net. Hellebuyck appears to be turning things around, although maybe not soon enough to save Winnipeg's season, and despite a 3-3-0 record over his last six starts he's posted a 1.99 GAA and .943 save percentage.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Win streak over

Fleury allowed five goals on 32 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Predators. The sixth goal was an empty-netter. Fleury took his first loss as a member of the Wild, in part due to the Predators converting all three of their first-period power-play chances. The Wild's offense wasn't able to overcome that deficit. The 37-year-old netminder had only allowed four goals in his first three games with the team, so we'll chalk this up to a bad night. For the season, Fleury's at 22-22-5 with a 2.89 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 49 appearances. Head coach Dean Evason has elected to alternate his goalies since Fleury's team debut, so expect Cam Talbot to face the Blues on Friday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Calvin Pickard: Still out of action

Pickard (undisclosed) remains out of the lineup Wednesday versus the Jets. Pickard has been sidelined by an undisclosed injury since he was hurt March 27 versus the Penguins. With Thomas Greiss healthy again, Pickard will likely be reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids once he is medically cleared to play. He can be considered out indefinitely until further notice.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Starting in spring finale

Kirilloff (knee) will start in left field and bat seventh in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox. Kirilloff was out of the lineup for the last two days with minor left knee soreness, but the injury doesn't look like it'll be anything that keeps him from playing when the Twins begin their regular season Thursday versus Seattle. The 24-year-old should be a mainstay in the lineup against right-handed pitching, seeing most of his work in left field, at first base or at designated hitter. Kirilloff showed intriguing potential as a rookie in 2021 with a .722 OPS across 231 plate appearances, but improving upon his elevated 48.8 percent groundball rate will be imperative for him to tap into the sort of power typically associated with a corner player.
MLB
CBS Sports

Nets' James Johnson: Waived to make room for Edwards

Johnson (illness) was waived by the Nets on Thursday, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports. Despite Johnson being in the rotation all year -- 19.2 minutes per game in 62 appearances -- he'll be waived to allow Kessler Edwards to be signed to a full deal, as two-way players can't play in the play-in tournament. Still, it's a surprising move given the other frontcourt players on Brooklyn not seeing minutes lately -- namely, Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Finishes spring on long-ball tear

Kelenic went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in a Cactus League loss to the Reds on Tuesday, his third straight game with a round tripper. Kelenic's fantasy managers will hope that the blistering bat carries over into the regular season and is a sign the elite prospect has got a better handle on big-league arms after struggling during his rookie 2021 campaign. The 22-year-old's impressive late-spring surge pushed his final Cactus League average to .265 over 13 exhibitions.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Shines in final tune-up

Gonzales allowed two earned runs on four hits over six innings while recording five strikeouts in a Cactus League win over the Diamondbacks on Monday. He also hit a batter. The left-hander allowed a couple of extra-base hits, including a solo home run to Neyfy Castillo, but he was otherwise in fine form in his final start of Cactus League play. Gonzales will no longer function as the de facto ace of the staff with Robbie Ray in the fold, but he enjoyed a productive spring that included three starts with two or fewer earned runs allowed as well as 12 strikeouts over his last pair of outings.
MLB

