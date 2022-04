Bedford 3/4 Lacrosse team had an exciting opening day. With just over one minute left in the game, Charlie Boglarski scored the game-winning goal, ending the game in a 6-5 win over Lexington. All of the players contributed to the win. There were some great passes made by Colton O’Conor and Tommy Callahan, Greyson Skipper had some fast breaks down the field, and Alex Santos was a power house on defense. Jaxon Sylvester also blocked five shots in goal. Max Robinson had 16 ground balls and the tying goal with 4 minutes left, in addition to one assist. Charlie Boglarski could not be stopped on the field. He ended the game with five goals.

BEDFORD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO