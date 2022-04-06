Liam Keen comment: 'Team' is the key word for Wolves

Brendan Rodgers remains confident Leicester can reach the Europa Conference League semi-finals despite a first-leg stalemate with PSV.The frustrated Foxes failed to gain an advantage ahead of next week’s quarter-final second leg in Holland.Harvey Barnes hit the bar and Kelechi Iheanacho chipped wide when clean through in the first half.PSV had their own moments and Kasper Schmeichel saved well from Mario Gotze before the Foxes escaped without punishment when Ricardo Pereira clipped Cody Gakpo in the area. Referee Ivan Kruzliak ignored the visitors’ penalty claims, with no VAR available.But, while Leicester were left frustrated, Rodgers still believes his side have...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 HOURS AGO