Premier League

Liam Keen comment: 'Team' is the key word for Wolves

By Liam Keen
Shropshire Star
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWolves’ win over Villa was big for a number of reasons. A victory over a local rival – and completing the double at that – is always important, but the three points keeps Wolves on track for what they hope to achieve by the end of...

www.shropshirestar.com

SkySports

Man City 1-0 Atletico Madrid: Kevin De Bruyne's goal earns Champions League quarter-final first-leg lead

Kevin De Bruyne’s second-half goal was enough to secure a 1-0 win for Manchester City against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final. In an absorbing tie at the Etihad, Diego Simeone's team held out for 70 minutes but Phil Foden's introduction brought the breakthrough that puts Pep Guardiola's side in charge.
Leander Dendoncker
Bruno Lage
The Guardian

Is the London Stadium beginning to feel like home for West Ham fans?

West Ham are “massive” to quote the chant of the moment – and so, surprisingly, was the London Stadium in the memorable Europa League win against Sevilla. Six years after moving from Upton Park, the club’s troubled new ground had changed from corporate dome to a cauldron of noise. Is Stratford finally starting to feel like home for Hammers fans?
Daily Mail

'Baffled' David Moyes hits out at West Ham fan for running onto the pitch and ruining an opportunity for 10-man Hammers to score in the dying moments of their Europa League draw with Lyon

David Moyes criticised the supporter who ran onto the pitch and ruined a promising West Ham attack during the 1-1 Europa League draw with Lyon. A historic match for the Hammers ended on a sour note after a pitch invader - the second of the game - jumped out of the home end with 10-man West Ham actually mounting a rare attack.
SB Nation

Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 1-0 Atletico Madrid

Manchester City 2. Kevin De Bruyne (70’) Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City win after playing a real nice and professional win. A dogged result though as it could and maybe should have been at least one more. A strong side is what Pep started with and with good performances from the lads they dominated most of the match, winning in the end.
SkySports

West Ham 1-1 Lyon: Ten-man Hammers hold French side to first-leg home draw in Europa League quarter-final

West Ham's Europa League quarter-final tie against Lyon remains in the balance after the 10-man Hammers battled to a 1-1 draw in the first leg at the London Stadium. West Ham spent the entire second half a man down after defender Aaron Cresswell was sent off in first-half stoppage time. Cresswell was shown red after he brought down Lyon captain Moussa Dembele when through on goal, with the game goalless.
SkySports

MK Dons 2-1 Crewe: Liam Manning's side move into second after Conor Coventry winner

MK Dons moved into the top two in League One for the first time this season after a 2-1 win over rock-bottom Crewe at Stadium MK. Republic of Ireland striker Troy Parrott set the Dons on their way to an eighth win in nine matches before international team-mate Conor Coventry doubled the lead before half-time, leapfrogging Liam Manning's men above Rotherham into the top two.
FOX Sports

De Bruyne gives Man City 1-0 edge over Atletico Madrid in CL

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Kevin De Bruyne scored the only goal to give Manchester City a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday. After a tight 70 minutes, City finally found its way through Atletico’s tough rearguard helped by Phil...
BBC

Andy Carroll: West Brom striker says players 'understand' fans' frustration

Andy Carroll says the West Bromwich Albion players share the fans' frustration at the inconsistency that is hampering their promotion challenge. Carroll scored in Wednesday's 2-0 win over second-placed Bournemouth that just about kept their hopes of a Championship top-six finish intact. Albion are seven points adrift of the play-off...
The Independent

Brendan Rodgers confident despite Leicester’s first-leg draw with PSV

Brendan Rodgers remains confident Leicester can reach the Europa Conference League semi-finals despite a first-leg stalemate with PSV.The frustrated Foxes failed to gain an advantage ahead of next week’s quarter-final second leg in Holland.Harvey Barnes hit the bar and Kelechi Iheanacho chipped wide when clean through in the first half.PSV had their own moments and Kasper Schmeichel saved well from Mario Gotze before the Foxes escaped without punishment when Ricardo Pereira clipped Cody Gakpo in the area. Referee Ivan Kruzliak ignored the visitors’ penalty claims, with no VAR available.But, while Leicester were left frustrated, Rodgers still believes his side have...
BBC

Josh Charnley: Warrington Wolves issue "long-term" bans for abuse of winger

Warrington Wolves have said they "strongly condemn" the abuse directed at winger Josh Charnley on social media during their defeat at Hull KR. The club say an 18-year-old man and 21-year-old woman have been issued with "long-term" bans. As part of the Rugby Football League's 'Tackle it' campaign, a meeting...
