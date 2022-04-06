Big Sky softball slams Bravettes

Grace Hood hit a grand slam and Missoula Big Sky picked up its first softball win of the season with a 16-5 win over Flathead Tuesday at the Eagles’ field.

Big Sky (1-4) combined 11 hits and five runs to outscore the Bravettes (0-3). Flathead filled the bases in the first and managed one run, and then didn’t get much going against Kyler Latrielle until the fifth. There Mackenzie Brandt, Kaidyn Lake, Besson and Lacie Franklin all drove in run, before the game ended under the 10-run rule.

Macy Craver had two hits and scored twice for the Bravettes, and Lake had a double.

Flathead’s next game is at home against Class A Libby, at 5:30 p.m. at KidSport.

Flathead 100 04 - 5 6 5

Big Sky 820 6x - 16 11 1

Ava Besson, Lacie Franklin (4) and Mackenzie Brandt. D Laird, L Rogers (5) and B Schaffer, S. Nei (5). WP — Laird. LP — Besson.

FLATHEAD — Macy Craver 2-3, Brandt 0-1, Franklin 1-3, Kaidyn Lake 1-2, Ellie Eve 0-2, Besson 1-3, Lyssa Leimkuhler 1-2, Teegan Carlon 0-2, Brynn Mailman 0-2.

MISSOULA BIG SKY — K. Latrielle 1-3, J Whitmire 0-1, G Hood 1-2, L Baack 0-4, D Laird 2-4, L Rogers 0-0, S McGuinn 2-4, B Hewitt 1-2, B Schaffer 1-2, S Nei 1-1, I Griswold 2-2, S Peterson 0-0.

2B — Lake. HR — Hood. RBI — Brandt, Franklin, Lake, Besson, Hood 4, Laird, Schaffer.