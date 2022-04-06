ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Sky, MT

Big Sky softball slams Bravettes

By Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 1 day ago

Grace Hood hit a grand slam and Missoula Big Sky picked up its first softball win of the season with a 16-5 win over Flathead Tuesday at the Eagles’ field.

Big Sky (1-4) combined 11 hits and five runs to outscore the Bravettes (0-3). Flathead filled the bases in the first and managed one run, and then didn’t get much going against Kyler Latrielle until the fifth. There Mackenzie Brandt, Kaidyn Lake, Besson and Lacie Franklin all drove in run, before the game ended under the 10-run rule.

Macy Craver had two hits and scored twice for the Bravettes, and Lake had a double.

Flathead’s next game is at home against Class A Libby, at 5:30 p.m. at KidSport.

Flathead 100 04 - 5 6 5

Big Sky 820 6x - 16 11 1

Ava Besson, Lacie Franklin (4) and Mackenzie Brandt. D Laird, L Rogers (5) and B Schaffer, S. Nei (5). WP — Laird. LP — Besson.

FLATHEAD — Macy Craver 2-3, Brandt 0-1, Franklin 1-3, Kaidyn Lake 1-2, Ellie Eve 0-2, Besson 1-3, Lyssa Leimkuhler 1-2, Teegan Carlon 0-2, Brynn Mailman 0-2.

MISSOULA BIG SKY — K. Latrielle 1-3, J Whitmire 0-1, G Hood 1-2, L Baack 0-4, D Laird 2-4, L Rogers 0-0, S McGuinn 2-4, B Hewitt 1-2, B Schaffer 1-2, S Nei 1-1, I Griswold 2-2, S Peterson 0-0.

2B — Lake. HR — Hood. RBI — Brandt, Franklin, Lake, Besson, Hood 4, Laird, Schaffer.

Comments / 0

Related
Franklin News Post

Baseball and softball games are postponed, rescheduled

Blue Ridge District openers involving Franklin County's baseball and softball teams scheduled for Tuesday have been postponed because of a forecast of inclement weather. The Eagles baseball game against Staunton River has been reset for Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Also, Tuesday's junior varsity game between the Eagles and the Golden...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
106.3 Cowboy Country

PhotoFest! Girls Softball Week #3

The girl's softball season rolled along last week with just a few games due to spring break but we have some photos courtesy of Kellie Jo Allison and Trenda Allen from a couple of sites last week. We have pics from the Laramie/Cheyenne Central doubleheader, the same for Campbell County/Wheatland and Thunder Basin/Wheatland. There was no shortage of effort, that's for sure. Enjoy!
LARAMIE, WY
Northern Virginia Daily

Prep roundup: Rams knock off Generals in softball

Strasburg pounded out 18 hits in a 19-5 Bull Run District softball road win over Mountain View on Wednesday. The Rams held a 7-4 lead after three innings, and scored three runs in both the fourth and fifth innings before scoring six runs in the seventh to pull away for good.
STRASBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
City
Libby, MT
City
Big Sky, MT
Big Sky, MT
Sports
City
Missoula, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Sentinel gets best of Glacier, 8-0

MISSOULA — Rylee Crane threw a five-hit shutout and Missoula Sentinel used walks and timely hits to beat Glacier 8-0 in a Western AA softball game Wednesday at Sentinel Field. Crane walked three and struck out seven, keeping the Wolfpack (2-1 overall, 0-1 in league) off balance with a solid changeup. Crane helped herself by hauling in liners from Sammie Labrum to start double plays in the third and fifth innings. Meanwhile the Spartans loaded the bases on three pitches in the first — Haley Wolsky and Kodi Fraser were hit by pitches, sandwiched around Stella Summerfield’s first-pitch single — and led...
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grace Hood#Missoula Big Sky#Wp#Kaidyn Lake 1 2#G Hood 1 2
Daily Inter Lake

Gilbert Mather Harrison, 77

Gilbert Mather Harrison came to a peaceful end of his more than 77 years on March 28, 2022, at his home in Whitefish. Although Gil was born in West Chester, Pennsylvania, his heart and soul quickly became transplanted to the Mountains of the Northwest. Gil moved with his family to Whitefish at age 7, graduating from Whitefish High School in 1962. His passion for skiing began so early that he couldn’t recall not being able to ski! He raced for the Whitefish Ski Team throughout high school, and repeatedly earned his berth on the Junior National Ski Team, despite breaking his...
WHITEFISH, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Song Montana songwriters workshop is Saturday in Ronan

In cooperation with the Western Montana Musicians Co-op and The Red Poppy Stage, Song Montana announces a new songwriter workshop and concert series featuring talented singer-songwriters from Montana. Song Montana is a not-for-profit series of concerts and workshops featuring talented songwriters from Montana, enriching the Mission Valley community. The first songwriter workshop will take place from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Red Poppy Stage in Ronan. Community members are invited to explore, play and learn in an interactive environment. The workshop features guest artists Sean Devine, Happy Montana, and others from the community. The songwriters live session begins that evening at 7:30 p.m. when Livingston-based singer/songwriter Sean Devine will perform selections from his broad repertoire evoking the rugged landscape of the West. Special guest Denver Holt of the Owl Research Institute will present brief highlights of Montana Owls in “Hoots, Toots, Whistles, and Clacks.'' Holt will also perform owl calls and share his expertise with unique musical accompaniment by Happy Montana. All events are free to participants. Email workshop@song.mt for further details.
RONAN, MT
Daily Inter Lake

PHOTOS: Fire crews hold prescribed burn at Lone Pine State Park

Fire crews from Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation in conjunction with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks held a prescribed burn aimed at benefiting the park's grassland habitat, including native plants and the wildlife species that frequent the area on Thursday, April 7. Following a Prescribed Fire Burn Plan, state officials said that Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation personnel will be on site closely monitoring and managing the burn. The project is expected to follow Montana air quality standards, and fire crews are coordinating with the county environmental health agency. ...
KALISPELL, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Inter Lake

Larsson recognized as longest serving hunter ed instructor in Montana

KALISPELL — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks recently honored the service of its Region 1 Northwest Montana hunter and bowhunter education instructors at an annual workshop in Kalispell. The annual workshop is an opportunity for FWP staff and instructors from each region to review the program, discuss updates and new equipment, and to celebrate the volunteerism of the instructors. The heart of Montana’s hunter and bowhunter education programs is the corps of dedicated volunteer instructors. They stand as examples of how each hunter should demonstrate ethics, behavior and responsibility to themselves, landowners, other hunters and the resource. At the 2022 workshop, several...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
818
Followers
1K+
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy