Front Royal, VA

Cline mobile hours

Northern Virginia Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA representative of Congressman Ben Cline will hold mobile office hours from 10 a.m....

www.nvdaily.com

Northern Virginia Daily

Area senior centers reopening under a new name

Area senior centers are reopening this spring, and as they welcome existing members, they’re doing so under a new name. The Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging, which operates senior centers in Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties, has introduced its new nickname: Seniors First. The nickname...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Northern Virginia Daily

Dill new director of finance for Shenandoah County

WOODSTOCK — Amy Dill has been appointed Shenandoah County's director of finance, the county announced in a press release. Her job duties will include overseeing various county financial activities, including financial reporting, budgeting, payroll, accounts payable, debt management, procurement and risk management. Dill is currently employed by the Town...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
Northern Virginia Daily

Frederick supervisors support reduced personal property tax rate

Most members of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday expressed support for reducing the county’s personal property tax rate to spare residents the burden of higher tax bills on their vehicles. The value of most vehicles up to 10 years old has risen significantly due to the...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
Northern Virginia Daily

Warren County board hears subdivision request

The Shenandoah Farms property owners group wants to take back control of the sanitary district from Warren County. But other residents of the sprawling rural subdivision say the county does a better job managing the Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District, its finances and the roads. The Property Owners Association of Shenandoah...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Northern Virginia Daily

Courthouse Notes: Warren County: March 7

The following information is from the Warren County Circuit Court and Department of Building Inspections:. • Joshua Michael Johnson, 35, of Fernandina Beach, Florida, and Ian Edward Fife, 31, of Fernandina Beach. • Eric Nathan Hompe, 67, of Bra, Italy, and Miriam Aumondi, 53, of Bra. • Daniel James Porter,...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Northern Virginia Daily

VDOT: Expects delays Monday on Front Royal Pike

A series of brief closures are scheduled for Monday on southbound Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522) in Frederick County, according to a Virginia Department of Transportation news release. The closures will allow contractors to unload steel girders for the Opequon Creek bridge replacement project just south of Parkins Mill Road...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA

