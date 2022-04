North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis couldn’t help but be emotional after his team lost the NCAA title game to the Kansas Jayhawks in a real heartbreaker. The Tar Heels went ahead by 15 at halftime, 40-25, and it looked like they were on their way to a rather dominant victory. Davis’ in-game interview even hyped things up, perfectly summing up the energy the team has entering the contest. With that said, it certainly came as a shock when North Carolina collapsed in the second half and failed to show the same intensity they had in the opening period.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO