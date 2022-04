WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Thanks to a funding decision made by Wilmington’s City Council Tuesday night, a local tennis complex will get a major facelift. The Althea Gibson Tennis Complex in Empie Park has 24 public courts. After a unanimous vote by city council, $250,000 of grant funding will go toward reconstructing eight of the original tennis courts.

