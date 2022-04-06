Gov. Brown signs $200 million ‘Future Oregon Ready’ workforce investment bill

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed a package of bills Wednesday tightening the state's gun laws, including a measure that bans the manufacture, distribution and sale of firearm magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition. Washington joins nine other states, including California and New Jersey, that restrict magazine capacity size. "We are not willing to accept gun violence as a normal part of life in the state of Washington," Inslee, a Democrat, said at a news conference in the Capitol's state reception room, where he was surrounded by lawmakers and other supporters of the new laws. The Capitol was closed to the public for several hours before and after the bill signing. A spokesperson for the Washington State Patrol said that there was no specific threats, but that the temporary closure was a "prudent precaution." Washington's measure, which takes effect July 1, does not prohibit the possession of such magazines. It also includes exceptions to magazine limits for law enforcement and corrections officers, members of the armed forces, Washington's National Guard and for licensed firearms dealers who sell to those institutions.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO