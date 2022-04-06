Day two of Queen’s trial kicks off with witness testimony

Day two of the Matthew Queen trial wrapped up with a day full of witness testimony.

Queen is accused of multiple felonies, including the torture and killing of Micah Holsonbake, one of the members of what has come to be known as the Bakersfield 3.

Aside from a few members of law enforcement, acquaintances of Matthew Queen took the stand and were asked about their relationship with him and even gave an inside look into the personality of Micah Holsonbake.

The trial resumed Tuesday morning with defense counsel Timothy Hennessy as he continued his questioning of an alleged victim of Queen's, Megan Farmer.

Hennessey questioned Farmer about her recollection of an incident where Queen drove her and Micah Holsonbake to an orchard.

Prosecutor Eric Smith also brought up the incident during his questioning and, in a recording, Farmer told investigators that Aueen threatened her with a gun to her head.

Hennessy then asked Farmer if she called police after the incident at the orchard and she says she did not.

He said Farmer adjusts her statements about Queen each time she remembers the incident.

Farmer said she respected Queen but only out of fear.

Detective Chad Garrett and District Attorney Investigator Darren Wonderly also testified.

Later Tuesday afternoon, Caleb Seiler was called to the stand.

Seiler, who served time in prison on firearm possession charges, was questioned about his relationship with Queen.

Seiler said Queen showed him how to use a jig, which is a kit used to build guns, but both argued about Seiler selling the guns that he used Queen’s equipment to make and said Queen didn't want people to think he was selling the guns and wanted Seiler to take responsibility.

Seiler was also asked about Micah Holsonbake who he said acted paranoid and that part of the reason they stopped talking was because of Holsonbake's erratic behavior.

Seiler was excused and asked to come back to testify another day if needed.

The last person of the day called to testify was Joseph Digiacomo who was granted immunity by the judge.

Digiacomo said he met Queen through Seiler, who used to be his roommate.

Digiacomo said he and Seiler did not get along but recounted a time when he drove Queen to Oildale to see Seiler, which later ended in arguments inside Digiacomo's truck as the men threw around accusations of one another.

That is where the prosecution and defense paused witness testimony Tuesday. Both the jury and Digiacomo will be back inside the courtroom Wednesday morning to resume testimony and trial.