WASHINGTON, D.C. – Tim Condon, San Angelo's famous chef and owner of the iconic San Angelo Restaurant the Angry Cactus, visited a number of politicians this past week in Washington D.C. to give them a taste of San Angelo. Condon met with San Angelo's Representative in the Unites States Congress, Rep. August Pfluger. Following their meeting, Condon prepared a meal for Pfluger and his colleagues. "What an honor to do a little cooking on Capital Hill," said Chef Tim Condon. "Shoutout to Congressman August Pfluger for introducing me to so many great folks working up here in DC for our interests…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 17 DAYS AGO