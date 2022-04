"What's So Funny? A Cartoonist's Memoir" by David Sipress, c.2022, Mariner Books, $27.99, 336 pages. You never thought that you could tell a joke. Oh, you'd start off right, tucking in all the funny motions and voices. You'd do the build-up like it was meant to be and you'd pause at all the right places but much as you tried, the punchline never arrived, or it did and it was delivered wrong. Ugh. Maybe you should try writing better jokes. Just remember, as in the new memoir, "What's So Funny?" by David Sipress, some jokes write themselves.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 24 DAYS AGO