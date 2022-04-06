Bobby Rydell, ‘60s pop icon and star of ‘Bye Bye Birdie,’ dead at 79

ABINGTON, Pa. — Legendary crooner Bobby Rydell, who skyrocketed to fame as a teenage pop idol in the late 1950s and starred opposite Ann-Margret in 1963′s “Bye Bye Birdie,” died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Abington, Pa., from complications from pneumonia. He was 79.

Rydell’s death was confirmed in a statement to The Associated Press by his marketing and event coordinator Maria Novey.

Rydell and fellow wholesome heartthrobs of the day James Darren, Fabian and Frankie Avalon shot to stardom between the debut of Elvis Pressley and the full onslaught of Beatlemania.

Born Robert Louis Ridarelli on April 26, 1942, Rydell was performing professionally by the age of 7 in the Philly/South Jersey area “at the urging of his father,” Variety reported.

He went on to score nearly three dozen Top 40 singles between 1959 and 1964, including “Wild One,” “Volare,” “Wildwood Days,” “The Cha-Cha-Cha” and “Forget Him.”

Rydell’s talents spread far beyond the airwaves, however, and he landed recurring roles on “The Red Skelton Show” and other television programs before the “Bye Bye Birdie” script was tweaked to give him a major role as Ann-Margret’s love interest.

Although “Birdie” proved to be his only significant movie role, the high school in the musical “Grease” was named for him, the AP reported.

“Out of all the kids” from that era, (Rydell) had the best pipes and was the greatest entertainer. He told the best stories, did the best impersonations and was the nicest guy,” radio legend Jerry Blavat, Rydell’s longtime friend, told Variety.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Bobby Rydell through the years PARSIPPANY, NJ - OCTOBER 28: Bobby Rydell attends 2016 Chiller Theatre Expo Day 1 at Parsippany Hilton on October 28, 2016 in Parsippany, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/WireImage) (Bobby Bank/WireImage via Getty Images)

