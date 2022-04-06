Local high schools represent Bakersfield in youth business summit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local young entrepreneurs are representing Kern County at the Virtual Enterprise Youth Business Summit in New York City.

High school students from Bakersfield, Centennial, Ridgeview and Stockdale High School are competing this week at nationals in New York City.

Marketing, finance, and HR competitions took place Tuesday.

The Business Plan competition has been narrowed down to eight teams, and Bakersfield represents three of those spots with Bakersfield, Centennial, and Ridgeview high schools.

The final championship round takes place Wednesday.



