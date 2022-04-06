Calories Burned Playing Hockey Calculator

Whether you’re into CrossFit, cardio, weightlifting, or any type of workout in between, there’s probably one thing you always make sure to pencil in — rest days. But crushing reps in the gym followed by a day of couch-surfing could do more harm than good when it comes to your progress, muscle strength, and endurance. What will help increase your performance are active recovery workouts. Rest assured, these exercises are nowhere near as intense as your standard sweat session, and you may even be doing them already without realizing it. With an active recovery workout, you get the mood-lifting benefits of exercising without overdoing it — preventing injury and leading to quicker gains when you’re ready to really sweat.
