ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Calories Burned Playing Hockey Calculator

By Scott Leventon, Andy Carnegie, NASM
FitnessVolt.com
FitnessVolt.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The average person weighing 180 pounds burns 669-857 calories per hour playing Hockey, the calories burned depends on the your weight, and the intensity of the activity. Hockey is an intense sport that is played by men, women, and children of all ages worldwide. To be an elite hockey player, you...

fitnessvolt.com

Comments / 0

Related
FitnessVolt.com

Hafthor Bjornsson — Complete Profile, Workout and Diet Program

Hafþór Björnsson is a retired former Strongman athlete from Iceland. He was the 2018 World’s Strongest Man champion and has won many major Strongman titles. Bjornsson is also known for playing the role of Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane in the HBO series Game of Thrones for five seasons. This is his complete profile, biography, training regime, diet plan, and more.
WORKOUTS
shefinds

5 Metabolism-Boosting Tricks To Add To Your Day For Faster Weight Loss

Your metabolism is one of the most important factors in determining the ease of which you can lose weight, and with a faster metabolism comes the ability to achieve a healthy calorie deficit without depriving your body. The metabolism is dictated by a number of outside factors from genetics to your overall diet and exercise habits, but there are some small things you can integrate into your day to day life that will naturally speed it up with little to no added effort.
WEIGHT LOSS
boxrox.com

The PERFECT Workout to Lose Weight (Sets and Reps Included)

Try this perfect workout to lose weight if you want to shed a few pounds. Programmed by Jeff from Athlean X, it is an excellent fat burning challenge. “If you are looking for a workout to lose weight then this is the video for you. Most of the time, when people attempt to lose weight they focus on workouts and exercises that are either not intense enough to burn the calories needed or they ratchet up the intensity so much that they are unable to sustain the workout for long enough to get sufficient results. Not here. I’m going to show you how to do this step by step with an entire plan.”
WEIGHT LOSS
US News and World Report

How Long Does It Take to Build Muscle?

Building muscles is a process – but you can do things to speed it up. Everyone knows that bulking up and building strong muscles doesn't happen overnight. But if after weeks of working hard in the weight room, you flex in the mirror and see only a little bump, you might get frustrated and lose motivation.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calories#Field Hockey
FitnessVolt.com

Serratus Anterior Exercises for Bodybuilders

Most bodybuilders and exercisers have a basic knowledge of anatomy. They know their gluteus maximus from their biceps, which exercises target what muscles, and even dedicate entire training sessions to just a couple of muscle groups. However, with over 600 muscles in the human body, there are some muscles that...
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

Bodybuilder Nick Walker Shares A Crushing Back Workout As The 2022 Olympia Prep Continues

2021 Arnold Classic winner Nick Walker recently shared an effective back workout. Walker is one of the most promising competitors in the Open Pro division. Within a year of earning his Pro card, the 27-year-old won the 2021 New York Pro and the 2021 Arnold Classic. After finishing 5th at the 2021 Olympia, Nick Walker has been taking an extended break from competition to prepare his body to compete against the very best that the division has to offer. Walker will return to the stage at the 2022 Olympia. The competition will take place in December and ‘Mutant’ is leaving no stones unturned to bring the best version of himself on stage.
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
Country
Sweden
Country
Greece
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Sports
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Best protein shake for weight gain

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Protein shakes designed for weight gain should have different nutritional values than those formulated specifically to help you build lean muscle mass. They should both provide at least 20 grams of protein per serving, but those intended for weight gain should also contain a high number of calories, carbohydrates and even fat.
FITNESS
FitnessVolt.com

9-Year-Old Weightlifter Rory Van Ulft Deadlifts 100 kg (220 lbs), 3.2x Her Bodyweight

Most of us didn’t get the grip of the deadlifts until our late teen years, but a 9-year-old weightlifter, Rory Van Ulft, has already perfected it. On April 2nd, Rory attempted to claim her first major PR, and claim the 100 kg (220 lbs) deadlift milestone. Her attempt was successful after a long battle with the bar. She also only weighed 30 kg (66 lbs) at the time of the lift. This means that Rory Van Ulft has managed to pull 3.2x her bodyweight.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FitnessVolt.com

Amanda Lawrence (84kg) Wins 2022 AMP Classic Open Nationals As The Best Overall Female Lifter

The 2022 AMP Classic Open Nationals was an extravaganza of incredible performances from powerlifting athletes all across the States. It took place on April 01-03, in Austin, Texas, and multiple athletes broke American and Unofficial IPF World Records. However, Amanda Lawrence didn’t score any records but was still proclaimed as the Best Overall Female Lifter across all weight classes. She won the raw 84 kg division with a total of 625.5 kg (1378.9 lbs).
AUSTIN, TX
Fatherly

The Best Active Recovery Workouts to Boost Endurance

Whether you’re into CrossFit, cardio, weightlifting, or any type of workout in between, there’s probably one thing you always make sure to pencil in — rest days. But crushing reps in the gym followed by a day of couch-surfing could do more harm than good when it comes to your progress, muscle strength, and endurance. What will help increase your performance are active recovery workouts. Rest assured, these exercises are nowhere near as intense as your standard sweat session, and you may even be doing them already without realizing it. With an active recovery workout, you get the mood-lifting benefits of exercising without overdoing it — preventing injury and leading to quicker gains when you’re ready to really sweat.
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

FitnessVolt.com

22K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to educate and inform you about the latest in professional bodybuilding, fitness and sports related content. We believe you should have the best information at your fingertips to help you reach your fitness goals and to stay up to date on everything happening in the bodybuilding, fitness and strength sports community. “Bodybuilding, Bodybuilding Events, IFBB & NPC Shows, Workouts, Nutrition, Powerlifting, Strongman, CrossFit, and MMA. We have everything you need in one place.” Here at FitnessVolt, we believe in doing what makes you the best version of yourself possible, which is why we offer so much diversity for everyone to explore and benefit from. If you have questions about a topic we haven’t covered… well, don’t be shy because we value your curiosity.

 https://fitnessvolt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy