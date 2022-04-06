ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mojave, CA

Music festival coming to Mojave

By Jocelyn Sandusky
 1 day ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A four day music festival, the Neotropolis Music and Arts Festival, is coming to the Mojave Desert later this month.

The 2022 Neotropolis Music and Arts Festival will be held on April 21 through 24. The inaugural cyberpunk and sci-fi event will be held in Edwards, just outside of California City.

Costumes and proof of full vaccination are required, and you must also be at least 18 years old to attend.

Tickets are $180 for all four days.

