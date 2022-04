The Pittsburgh Penguins were beaten by the Colorado Avalanche, 6-4 on Tuesday night. It wasn’t that Colorado won, it was how the President’s Trophy-leading Avalanche won. They raced past the Penguins. At times, they made them look slow, and a little coaching tweak in the second period seemed to flip the game towards the Avalanche.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO