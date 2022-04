Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley (knee injury management) has been ruled out for Wednesday versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Jazz have ruled out Conley and Donovan Mitchell (rest) for the second leg of their back-to-back set. Jordan Clarkson figures to be the primary beneficiary on offense and Nickeil Alexander-Walker should see more work as well. Trent Forrest (concussion, questionable) is another candidate for a boost.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO