Preserve a piece of history

A train leaves Clinton in the mid 1930s to early 1940s.

The City of Clinton recently observed the 135th anniversary of the first train’s arrival on April 1, 1887. It was once written this is the most important date in our local history because trains brought us into a modern era. We were no longer solely dependent upon the horse and wagon for goods and commodities or personal transportation.

The Wilmington and Weldon Railroad completed, in 1887, a spur line from Warsaw to Clinton. A small platform depot was in use at that time. Later, the Atlantic Coast Line Railroad became Clinton’s rail service provider, and built the larger, modern depot we have today.

The Atlantic Coast Line Railroad’s larger depot was completed in 1924. The railroad was mighty proud of this new depot and a photo appeared in the May 1924 edition of The Coast Line News. It’s unlikely they would be proud of it now in its present condition.

When built, the Clinton Depot was considered modern and state of the art; but at present, it has become an eyesore and the structural integrity is questionable. Rotten timbers support the loading dock roof, but for how long is anyone’s guess. A powerful weather event could potentially collapse the roof; causing our depot to become just a memory. There are signs of other hidden decay that need to be examined.

If the depot was just a random run-down property I would keep quiet and never create an issue. The depot is not an ordinary property. It is historically significant to all citizens of Clinton and Sampson County; and it needs to be renovated and protected-just as other depots have been, in nearby towns.

The Clinton Depot is privately owned, and I mean no disrespect to the current owner. I sincerely do not want the owner to be troubled or harassed; but many of us would like to see a dialogue between local government and the owner for some type of agreement on renovation.

In Wallace and Burgaw, combined local government, corporate and citizen involvement led to successful renovations of the railroad depots in those towns. With proper leadership, there is good reason to believe the same could happen in Clinton. Many of us believe the entire county would benefit if the city and county governments joined forces with corporate sponsors and civic groups to acquire and restore our historic depot.

Six years ago, this writer created an online local history group which has grown to 5,000 members. The Clinton Depot has often been discussed in our history group over the years and its steady decline has been mentioned. It has now become crucial to find a remedy.

We encourage everyone to ask your elected representatives to act swiftly to explore the preservation and protection of our historic railroad depot without delay. Time is not on our side.

What people are saying

Some local history buffs threw in their two cents on the significance of the rail depot and its need to be preserved.

Larry Owens is a 1978 graduate of Clinton High School. He’s the son of Dr. William Owens, one of the founders of Clinton Medical Clinic. Owens is an entrepreneur who resides in Burgaw. He had this to say:

“Burgaw depot is owned by the town and was renovated mostly with private and corporate gifts. It is the centerpiece of Burgaw and generates a lot of income for the town.”

In a later private conversation, Owens said: “Delays increase the cost of renovation. The longer they wait, the greater the expense.”

Pam Teachey grew up in Clinton. She’s a broker at Southeastern Real Estate in Burgaw, NC and a graduate of Harrells Christian Academy, Class of 1980.

Teachey said: “The depot in Wallace, where we now live, has been beautifully restored. The depot in Burgaw, where my office [is located] is another fine example. Both facilities are used frequently — wedding receptions, business functions, office space, concerts, Chamber events, school field trips, etc.”

The Town of Wallace owns the depot, but there is an active “Friends of the Wallace Depot” group comprised of private citizens/businesses who help raise funds.

“Both depots [Wallace and Burgaw] are beautiful buildings with unique architectural features and histories,” Teachey added. “Both buildings share a sense of community pride. Restoration needs to start before it’s too late to save the Clinton Depot.”

Stanley Horne wrote: “I agree. Historic places need to be preserved for future generations to understand where they came from and how life used to be; (better I might add.) Once they’re gone … they’re gone.”

Lee Jackson wrote: “I totally agree [with renovation.] I’m a big rail fan myself and these old depots hold some rich history and meaning for each little town they served during that era. I hope someone will step forward and start preservation efforts. I agree they need to do something and not put it off any longer and yes I have driven behind [the depot] plenty of times and it’s going down fast.”

This writer would glady meet with, or correspond with local government entities, and volunteer to serve in any way possible to save this historic structure for future generations.

History of the depot

Provided here is an edited and condensed history written in 1985 by Tom Butchko:

“The Clinton Depot and Freight Station is an important reminder of the time when the railroad was a major means of transportation in small town North Carolina. Built between 1915 and [1924], this handsome brick structure is representative of many similar stations. The Wilmington and Weldon Railroad did not arrive in Clinton until 1887 when a spur line was built from Warsaw. Being only a spur line, the railroad never achieved the dominant position in Clinton that it did in other small towns … Nonetheless, the railroad had an important impact on Clinton after its arrival. Regular train service stopped a number of years ago…

“The [depot] is integrally associated with the importance of the arrival of the railroad in Clinton, its resultant growth and the changes wrought by the decline of rail transportation. The handsome brick depot, [construction completed in 1924], is a significant and representative example of the many similar depots built throughout the South in this period and the incorporation of all rail functions under one roof. Although no investigation has been done, the site is likely to yield archaeological information valuable to the study of early 20th century transportation.

“The Clinton Depot and Freight Station dates from around the time of the First World War. The depot handled both passenger and freight traffic on the Wilmington and Weldon Railroad into and out of the county seat and is the most important structure in the county relative to the railroad’s heyday.

“The railroad came to Sampson County fairly late. The Wilmington and Weldon passed close to Sampson County prior to the Civil War but did not actually enter the county until the 1880s. On April 1, 1887 railroad service came to Clinton, with the completion of a spur line from Warsaw. As a spur line the railroad into Clinton never achieved the volume of traffic attained by other cities. The railroad did little to change Sampson’s long agricultural orientation. The railroad did, however, enable Sampson’s farmers to better distribute their crops and better engage in cash farming.

“Sanborn insurance maps show that Clinton possessed a [smaller] platform depot by November of 1915. The present depot was constructed between that time and February of [1924.] …The construction occurred during the First World War when increased traffic would have mandated a more modern facility.”