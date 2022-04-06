ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, MA

Fundraiser and GoFundMe launched to benefit woman gravely injured exiting Uber in Medford

By Gwen Egan
Boston
Boston
 1 day ago

As of Tuesday, the page had surpassed its $50,000 fundraising goal.

A GoFundMe and local fundraiser were created to benefit a woman who was gravely injured after being struck by a car while crossing the street in Medford.

Brooke Rosselle was identified Feb. 27 as the victim of a hit-and-run. NBC10 Boston reporter Michael Rosenfield tweeted a picture of Roselle and the scene of the incident.

Rosselle suffered a traumatic brain injury from the incident and was immediately taken to the hospital, according to the GoFundMe. Rosselle was treated in the ICU,, however, a message from her family posted to the GoFundMe said she was able to leave the ICU Monday.

“She is talking and swearing,” said the message.

Rosselle suffered a fracture in her skull in 3 locations and bleeding on the brain. She also sustained damage to her right eardrum, a broken right leg, and sustained an injury to her left knee comparable to a “significant sports injury.”

The post went on to say that the bleeding and swelling of her brain have not gotten “better or worse” and thus will continue to be monitored.

The GoFundMe is intended to lessen Rosselle’s medical expenses.

Another fundraiser for Rosselle is being held April 7 through restaurant Premiere on Broadway according to the Facebook page for the event.

The eatery will be making a “monetary donation” to the Rosselle family. They will also be raising funds through a raffle the night of the fundraiser.

As of Tuesday night, the GoFundMe had raised $52,000, surpassing the $50,000 goal.

Comments / 0

