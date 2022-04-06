ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

VIDEO: State troopers, drivers stop to help save lost dog on highway

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fMxsP_0f0gnKsM00

JACKSON COUNTY — State troopers did not write any speeding tickets to drivers who hurried to help save a lost dog east of Dayton.

The Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol posted a video to their social media showing a lost dog running on U.S. Route 35 near Chillicothe.

At one point, a trooper pulled over and stopped in front of the dog, trying to approach it.

Cars, including a semi-truck truck, stopped to help corral the dog.

In the video, the owner said she had been chasing the dog for around an hour trying to get it home.

Eventually, troopers and drivers got the exhausted pup and put it in the owner’s car.

See the full video below.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Woman pulls gun on COTA driver

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was arrested Tuesday after Columbus police said she pulled a gun on a Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) bus driver. According to police, the woman pointed a 9mm pink handgun at the driver, who then left the bus, saying they felt threatened. The woman ran from the bus in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

“Crime of the Week”: February homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for more information in a homicide investigation for its “Crime of the Week.” The homicide took place on Feb. 5 in the 710 block of Gilbert Street in Columbus. Police say officers were sent to that location at 8:05 p.m. and found the victim, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chillicothe, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Jackson County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Chillicothe, OH
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Jackson County, OH
Fox 19

Body found in West Chester pond identified as missing man

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A body found in a pond Saturday evening in West Chester has been identified as missing man 31-year-old Alexander Enslen, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office. Police said his body was found in a pond on Fountains Boulevard. Enslen was last seen in...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#State Highway#The Jackson Post#Cox Media Group
WLWT 5

Plant once considered extinct now flourishing in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A plant that was once considered to be extinct is now flourishing thanks to help from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The rare plant, called the running buffalo clover, is now officially off the endangered species list thanks to the work from ODNR. “This is...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Farmer finds body in Fayette County field

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man’s body was found in a field but said there is no evidence of foul play in the man’s death. The body of Harrison K.C. Conaway IV, 35, of Washington Court House, was found Saturday at approximately 7:30 p.m. by a […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Victim killed in Over-the-Rhine shooting identified

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police have identified the victim killed in Thursday’s shooting in Over-the-Rhine. Amanuell Odle, 21, died at the scene of the shooting on E. 13th Street, according to police. Around 3:30 a.m., police received a 911 call for a reported shooting in that area. Officers and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Car crashes after attempt to avoid accident

PIKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A car took significant damage after the driver attempted to avoid an accident in Pike Township Wednesday morning. According to crews on the scene, the driver of a silver car attempted to avoid an accident on State Route 235, and instead drove off the road, crashing through the guard rail […]
ACCIDENTS
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
66K+
Followers
96K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy