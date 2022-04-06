VIDEO: State troopers, drivers stop to help save lost dog on highway

JACKSON COUNTY — State troopers did not write any speeding tickets to drivers who hurried to help save a lost dog east of Dayton.

The Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol posted a video to their social media showing a lost dog running on U.S. Route 35 near Chillicothe.

At one point, a trooper pulled over and stopped in front of the dog, trying to approach it.

Cars, including a semi-truck truck, stopped to help corral the dog.

In the video, the owner said she had been chasing the dog for around an hour trying to get it home.

Eventually, troopers and drivers got the exhausted pup and put it in the owner’s car.

See the full video below.

