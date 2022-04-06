ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, NC

Cooking fire damages Wilson apartment

By By Brie Handgraaf
The Wilson Times
 1 day ago
A Sunday night cooking fire was quickly extinguished, but left one occupant displaced.

Wilson Fire/Rescue Services personnel responded at 7:49 p.m. to a structure fire on the 700 block of Selma Street.

“On scene, crews found a single-story, multifamily residential building with smoke and fire showing from the rear of the building,” the incident report states.

Crews quashed the flames and cleared the smoke. The attic sustained minor fire damage, but the adjacent apartments weren’t affected.

Investigators ruled the fire’s cause as accidental.

Wilson, NC
The Wilson Times celebrated its 100th anniversary Feb. 18, 1996, with a gala celebration and open house. From humble beginnings in a building on an alley behind the county courthouse, the Times had overcome competitors and become one of the few surviving family-owned daily newspapers in North Carolina.

