Cooking fire damages Wilson apartment

A Sunday night cooking fire was quickly extinguished, but left one occupant displaced.

Wilson Fire/Rescue Services personnel responded at 7:49 p.m. to a structure fire on the 700 block of Selma Street.

“On scene, crews found a single-story, multifamily residential building with smoke and fire showing from the rear of the building,” the incident report states.

Crews quashed the flames and cleared the smoke. The attic sustained minor fire damage, but the adjacent apartments weren’t affected.

Investigators ruled the fire’s cause as accidental.