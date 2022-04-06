ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

THPD: Local jeweler shoots at alleged thieves running from store

ICN
BemisVigo Co. Jail

By Lucy Perry
Indiana Central News

TERRE HAUTE, Ind.- A local jeweler was arrested after police say he shot at alleged thieves while they fled from his eastside shop Tuesday afternoon.

 Darrell Bemis 72, of Terre Haute, was booked into the Vigo County Jail around 5 p.m. He is charged with criminal recklessness.

See story:https://www.indianacentralnews.com/terre-haute-news/thpd-local-jeweler-shoots-at-alleged-thieves-running-from-store

ICN

ICN

