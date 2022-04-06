THPD: Local jeweler shoots at alleged thieves running from store

Bemis Vigo Co. Jail

By Lucy Perry

Indiana Central News



TERRE HAUTE, Ind.- A local jeweler was arrested after police say he shot at alleged thieves while they fled from his eastside shop Tuesday afternoon.



Darrell Bemis 72, of Terre Haute, was booked into the Vigo County Jail around 5 p.m. He is charged with criminal recklessness.



