Crews contain grass fire after 5 acres burn

City and county firefighters worked side-by-side with N.C. Forestry Service personnel to extinguish a Monday grass fire.

Wilson Fire/Rescue Services responded to a report of a 1-acre grass fire around 3:19 p.m. in the woods between Jetstream Drive and Portsmouth Drive. N.C. Forestry Service personnel cut a fire line around the blaze to contain the fire while firefighters attacked the flames.

“The fire was contained in the woods and did not affect any structures due to the collaboration between all agencies on scene,” a Wilson fire report states.

Firefighters from the Silver Lake, Sims and Contentnea volunteer fire departments joined Wilson crews in battling the blaze. Wilson police, Wilson County EMS medics, the Wilson County Rescue Squad, city of Wilson utility workers and the Wilson County 911 Center provided assistance.

Authorities said the fire burned more than 5 acres and predicted smoke will be visible in the area for a few days.

Investigators ruled the fire’s cause accidental and said it spread from a small fire a resident set to burn tree limbs.