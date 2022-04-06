ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friant, CA

Water agency fears the difficulties for those relying on the Friant-Kern Canal

By Rich Rodriguez
FOX26
FOX26
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Friant Water Authority is warning of serious problems to come for communities that rely on water from the Friant-Kern Canal. The Bureau of Reclamation is now releasing water from the Friant Dam into the San Joaquin River. It's now...

kmph.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Californian

LOIS HENRY: Friant-Kern Canal fix gets first infusion of state money

The state gave its first shot of cash – $29.8 million – toward fixing the sagging Friant-Kern Canal on Thursday. Another $7.4 million could be added to the pot once the Friant Water Authority, which operates the canal, secures federal funding it is seeking. That would bring this year's full contribution from the state Department of Water Resources up to $37.2 million. And there will likely be more coming next year.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Grist

Lake Powell water crisis is about to be an energy crisis

Stretching for 186 miles along the border of Utah and Arizona, Lake Powell serves as one of two major reservoirs that anchor the Colorado River. Last week, the lake reached a disturbing new milestone: water levels fell to their lowest threshold ever, since the lake was created by the damming of the Colorado in 1963.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madera, CA
County
Kern County, CA
Kern County, CA
Government
City
Friant, CA
City
Merced, CA
City
Arvin, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
City
Chowchilla, CA
City
Fresno, CA
City
Orange Cove, CA
NBC San Diego

California Slashes Supplies to Water Agencies Amid Record Drought

California water officials on Friday said they are slashing State Water Project allocations from 15% to 5% for urban water consumers and farmers as the state grapples with a third consecutive year of drought. Water agencies serving roughly 27 million people and 750,000 acres of farmland will receive less water...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX26

Fresno conducts cleanup operation at homeless encampment

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The city of Fresno conducted a cleanup sweep of a homeless encampment on Wednesday. The encampment called Camp 180 located at Roeding Dr. and Dan Ronquillo Dr., near Belmont Memorial Cemetery, had about 25 people living there when crews showed up with trash trucks, front loaders, and work crews.
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Supplies#Sacramento River#Salmon#Uban Construction#The Bureau Of Reclamation#The San Joaquin River#The Friant Division#Eastside#The Water Authority
domino

These Former New Yorkers Ordered Their California Ranch House Online

On the morning Paul and Melissa Kanarek visited the five-and-a-half-acre plot that would become their future home in Santa Ynez, California, Paul looked over to find his wife crying. “The first thing I thought was, What have I done wrong?” he says. “But then she goes, ‘This place is so beautiful. I want to spend the rest of our lives here and have our grandchildren play here.’ Then she pointed off into the distance and paused: ‘And I want to bury you right over there, under that tree.’”
SANTA YNEZ, CA
KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls Canal Company Sets Water Delivery Date

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls Canal Company has set a later water delivery date for farmers due to ongoing drought conditions. The Canal Co. announced it has set April 25, as the day water will be available at the head gate. Manager Jay Barlogi said in an email that the Twin Falls Canal Company made the decision to ensure there is enough water supply in the reservoir system to start the irrigation season. He said typically water is available around April 15. Ongoing drought has forced the Canal Company to make cut backs and delay the beginning of water deliveries to farmers. Barlogi asked farmers to adjust their planting schedule in accordance with the water delivery date. Earlier this month the Twin Falls Canal Company said it would cut back shares to 5/8; typically it is 3/4. The last update on the Upper Snake reservoir system was only at 50 percent capacity. Barlogi said they would make adjustments if weather conditions changed.
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KCBY

Environmental Protection Agency grants Oregon $32M for water projects

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is getting some assistance to help pay for drinking water projects, as well as wastewater infrastructure improvements. The EPA granted the state $32 million. Oregon estimates the projects will cost about $70 million each. “Clean and safe water is a basic right, but at the...
OREGON STATE
FOX26

Renewal of Measure Z wanted by Fresno Chaffee Zoo supporters

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Supporters of Fresno Chaffee’s Zoo launched a Measure Z renewal campaign on Wednesday. The group says the extension would allow the zoo to continue the progress already made. Fresno County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved adding the extension of Measure Z to the June...
FRESNO, CA
FOX26

The search continues for boy, 9, lost Saturday in Kern River

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in boats and a helicopter were searching for a 9-year-old boy swept away in a Southern California river. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office says the boy was reported lost Saturday around 2:30 p.m. in the Hogeye Gulch area of the Kern River near Keysville.
KERN COUNTY, CA
FOX26

Mayor helps showcase the diversity in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif (FOX26) — Residents and travelers will now be able to witness some of the diversity the City of Fresno has to offer, all they have to do is look up. “One Fresno,” was presented on Tuesday by Mayor Jerry Dyer. The project uses city-owned light poles to help highlight the good the city holds.
FRESNO, CA
FOX26

FOX26

Fresno, CA
16K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.

 https://kmph.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy